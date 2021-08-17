3 reasons other quarterbacks can't stand Tom Brady

Tom Brady is one of the most divisive faces in the NFL. If you are a Buccaneers or Patriots fan, you love him. If you are a fan of any other team, you either can't stand him, or you just respect him. NFL quarterbacks mostly can't stand Tom Brady either, but for more personal reasons.

Of course, many quarterbacks will put on a smile for appearances, but deep down, they know they don't like the current face of the NFL. Here are three reasons why other quarterbacks seemingly cannot stand Tom Brady.

Why Tom Brady isn't popular with other quarterbacks?

#1 Tom Brady beats them all

Like fans, other quarterbacks don't like Tom Brady because they usually cannot beat him. Throughout his career, Brady has sent more quarterbacks home in January than any other quarterback. Imagine working one's tail off for six months only to get a playoff seed against Tom Brady, who, three hours later, erases the work of the previous six months.

After failing, many quarterbacks have had to turn on the television to watch him hoist the Lombardi Trophy. It's difficult to imagine why quarterbacks would root for the quarterback who just ruined their season.

#2 Tom Brady shows up for preseason

Even at 44 years of age, Tom Brady is still showing up for preseason football. It's no secret that much of the league does not like preseason games.

For starting quarterbacks, the idea of risking their health in a game that doesn't count for anything is tedious and feels needless. However, when Brady jogs onto the field in August, it puts pressure on other starting quarterbacks across the league to get out there.

By playing in the preseason, Tom Brady also serves as an example coaches can point to when trying to talk starters into playing in August. Granted, it is not a conversation that happens much anymore, but it is one that players prepare for when Brady plays in the preseason.

Basically, players do not want to play in the preseason, but also don't want to be compared to Tom Brady and be called out.

#3 Tom Brady plays with significant injuries

By the same token, Tom Brady also now plays entire seasons, often with significant injuries. Last year, he played with a torn MCL in his knee. and won the Super Bowl. This shows coaches that their quarterback can play without missing time even with a torn MCL. Thus, more than years past, injured quarterbacks will feel more pressure to go out there,e and play through the pain.

If a 43-year old quarterback can do it, why can't a younger quarterback? This logic will be used this year, likely behind closed doors. Even if coaches refrain, players will now be forced to have that internal dialogue with themselves as a result of Tom Brady. If Tom Brady had sat out with the injury, quarterbacks would not now feel any additional pressure to perform through injury.

However, since Tom Brady played through the pain, quarterbacks around the league will be forced to either choose between the 'wimpy path or risk aggravating the injury further and creating more problems. Brady created this choice, and now quarterbacks throughout the league will have to deal with it.

