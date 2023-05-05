3 reasons why Will Levis won't suffer Johnny Manziel fate with Titans after stunning draft slide

Will Levis was seen by many draft experts as a top 10, even a top five, selection in this year's draft, However, Levis began sliding down the board as team after team passed on taking the University of Kentucky star. He slipped out of the first round but eventually found a home with the Tennessee Titans in the second round.

His slide will be one to remember but Titans fans hope Levis is not Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel. Manziel went 22nd overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. There are three reasons why Levis will not become the next Johnny Manziel.

Will Levis will have an opportunity to sit and learn

Levis may not even see the field in his rookie season, which wouldn't be the worst thing to happen. Manziel started two of the five games he appeared in with the Cleveland Browns in his first season.

Buck Reising @BuckReising Vrabel on QB room: Ryan will be the starter. Malik will be the back up and Will (Levis) will be the 3 on Monday. Anything after that is up to the players Vrabel on QB room: Ryan will be the starter. Malik will be the back up and Will (Levis) will be the 3 on Monday. Anything after that is up to the players

He threw for 175 yards and two interceptions with a 51.4 completion percentage that season with the Browns. The Wildcats star will likely sit behind veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill while competing to be the backup with Malik Willis.

Levis will have a better head coach in his first NFL season

Mike Vrabel is entering his sixth season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. For Levis, having a coach like Vrabel will make the transition easier and learn from someone who understands the success needed in the NFL. Manziel had first-time head coach Mike Pettine.

Pettine lasted just as long as Manziel did, getting fired after back-to-back losing seasons. The Browns went 10-22 with Pettine on the sidelines while Manziel had just eight career starts with the franchise.

Levis has more collegiate experience under center than Manziel

Will Levis has plenty of experience as a starting quarterback. Levis played four seasons in college, the first two with Penn State and remaining two at Kentucky. Manziel came on the scene late, starting just two seasons with the Aggies before being drafted.

Statistically, Manziel had more passing yards (7,820) and touchdowns (63) than Levis but the latter played in more college games (38) than Manziel (26). A reason why Johnny Manziel probably didn't have the success was because he wasn't on the field long enough to get those snaps.

Will Levis has been through the ups and downs of playing the position and knows what it takes to compete at the next level. Manziel came in too fast and too soon.

