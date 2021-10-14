NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Steelers should pursue

Just when it seems that injuries can't get much worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they do. Not only have injuries affected the Steelers defense, the offense has now fallen victim to the injury bug as well.

Most critical is the season-ending shoulder injury to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that now leaves Ben Roethlisberger without one of his veteran targets.

While the offensive line seems to finally be taking a step in the right direction, there's not much depth on the line. The Steelers have added a few players to the practice squad just this week, and something seems like they aren't done just yet.

Here are three free agents that the Pittsburgh Steelers could consider adding.

#1 - Mitchell Schwartz, OT

There is no known reason as to why Mitchell Schwartz hasn't signed yet. Schwartz missed ten games last season due to injury, which is possibly the only reason, but his experience and durability in the seasons before that should prove the type of player that he is. While the Steelers offensive line is still very young, adding Schwartz would pay dividends.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Steelers announce they've signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad. He recently spent time with the Dolphins and Seahawks. Third PS signing in the last two days. Steelers announce they've signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad. He recently spent time with the Dolphins and Seahawks. Third PS signing in the last two days.

#2 - Tre Boston, S

The Steelers secondary has needed a boost all season and considering Tre Boston is still available, they may be able to sign him to the practice squad. Boston would be a quick, affordable asset in a position that has struggled.

Signing him to the practice squad would be the best option as of right now, and the Steelers can determine whether or not he is in 'football shape' and ready for action. With the number of injuries that the Steelers keep facing, depth is not a bad thing.

#3 - Larry Fitzgerald, WR

Five weeks into the 2021 NFL season, Larry Fitzgerald still hasn't signed, as many believe he may end up retiring. Fitzgerald has only stated previously that he wasn't ready for Week 1 and that he was looking for the right opportunity.

Could there possibly be any better opportunity for Fitz than to come in and catch passes from Big Ben in the city of Pittsburgh where he played his college football?

Fitzgerald may not be able to play the same number of reps he once did, but adding him to the wide receiving core would be beneficial to younger receivers like Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

