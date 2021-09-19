The 2021 NFL season is already into Week 2, but there are still several quality free agents who can provide their services to a team in need. It seems that there are a few veterans and under-the-radar players still on the market early into the season.

They are good players but remain free agents until a team desperately needs help at a certain position and picks up a makeshift starter. Here are the best possible free agents for each position who are still available on the market.

Top NFL free agents still available at each position

QB : Cam Newton

Cam Newton is clearly the best possible QB free agent and is a former first-round pick and MVP. He's 32 and was just cut by the New England Patriots after naming rookie Mac Jones as the starter.

The 2020 starter could have easily been picked soon after his release. However, a recent interview may have scared off some suitors when he spoke of his "aura" being a possible distraction with the Patriots.

Despite his baggage, Newton played much better this offseason and could provide a short-term solution for a team with an injured starter and a weak backup.

RB: Todd Gurley

Cringe-a-saurus Rex @MatthewLowin Todd Gurley watching the Ravens sign every other running back off the street #RavensFlock Todd Gurley watching the Ravens sign every other running back off the street #RavensFlock https://t.co/4UQ9K28nEW

Todd Gurley has had his name tossed around a lot. From the Baltimore Ravens to LA Rams, Gurley's name has come up as a possible veteran to help a backfield with an injury, but he's been overlooked constantly. Injuires are a red flag for him, but he was able to at least play decently last season in a limited role. The free agent pool was picked clean recently and he should be the next one signed.

WR: John Brown

John Brown requested his release from the Las Vegas Raiders and they granted it. Brown said he turned down more money to go to the Raiders, but wasn't happy in the end. The Raiders invested in their young, skilled players and that left very few targets for Brown, who is still a great contributor on the field. He had over 1,000 yards in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills and a team like the Indianapolis Colts should be looking into him before another team needs a free agent WR.

TE: Tyler Eifert

Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyler Eifert has fallen off from being a top tight end, but he's not bad. He is unlikely to reach double-digit TDs again, but hasn't had any real injury issues at the age of 31, making him one of the best free agent options. He won't last too long on the market as some teams are seeing a weakness at tight end.

OL: Russell Okung

vinith patel @vinithpatel12 If the Darrisaw Situation Worsens, Why Not Russell Okung at LT? crazyboy.tech/if-the-darrisa… If the Darrisaw Situation Worsens, Why Not Russell Okung at LT? crazyboy.tech/if-the-darrisa…

It's a tough decision to pick the best free agent offensive linemen, as most of the top players are either recovering from an injury or have a history of injuries. Russell Okung is still the best player when healthy, though. LT is a top-notch position in the NFL, as he blocks the blindside for most QBs. Okung's price tag has kept him a free agent, but all it takes is a severe injury to a starter and he will be signed.

DL: Olivier Vernon

Shammond Williams 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 @_PS5 David Helman @HelmanDC The Cowboys can look for outside help if they want to, but good pass rushers aren't typically unemployed in September. Maybe they can swing a trade.



Otherwise, it's a big opportunity for Tarell Basham & Bradlee Anae. And I'd probably try to expand Micah Parsons pass rusher role. The Cowboys can look for outside help if they want to, but good pass rushers aren't typically unemployed in September. Maybe they can swing a trade.



Otherwise, it's a big opportunity for Tarell Basham & Bradlee Anae. And I'd probably try to expand Micah Parsons pass rusher role. Where is Olivier Vernon ??? twitter.com/HelmanDC/statu… Where is Olivier Vernon ??? twitter.com/HelmanDC/statu…

Despite the fact that Olivier Vernon is still recovering from a torn Achilles at the end of the 2020 season, he is by far the best free agent option on the DL. It'll still be a month or so until he can be ready to take the field. As soon as he's healthy, teams will be lining up to sign him after 9 sacks in 2020.

LB: Benardrick McKinney

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Benardrick McKinney is an interesting free agent as the Miami Dolphins traded Shaq Lawson and a sixth-round pick, to the Houston Texans for McKinney in March. The Dolphins released him ahead of the 2021 season to dump some cash, but McKinney is still a great player who can be the main man as the MIKE. He's a physical player and the right team will get a great player out of the free agent selection.

CB: Richard Sherman

Alex Tran @nineralex #49ers Kyle Shanahan said about bringing back CB Richard Sherman, “It’s always a possibility…” The team has been in contact and there has been discussions with Sherman himself. #49ers Kyle Shanahan said about bringing back CB Richard Sherman, “It’s always a possibility…” The team has been in contact and there has been discussions with Sherman himself. https://t.co/Kgz9EDEbai

Any other talented free agent CB is an injury hazard, but RIchard Sherman is healthy from a physical state. He had five misdemeanors back in July that involved a DUI, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest in a domestic violence dispute. He is taking the steps to get his mental state in the right place to play again, but will be a great player if he's available this season. Sherman had the second-best coverage grade by PFF in 2019 and could still be a good defender in 2021.

S: Tre Boston

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Kenny Vaccaro is almost the best free agent safety available, but Tre Boston has better potential as a free safety right now. The Carolina Panthers did not utilize him well by putting him up at LOS, similar to how Jamal Adams plays. Boston played better as a sideline-to-sideline defender, but Carolina needed extra pressure in the box. Jeremy Chinn's switch to safety didn't leave a spot for Boston on the team, but a team in need of a true defender will be in luck with him.

