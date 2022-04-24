NFL Draft 2022: 3 teams expected to draft a quarterback 

Over the course of the last several years, the NFL Draft has become an event that has shaped NFL franchises for years to come. Teams are looking to improve their rosters in any way they can, and one position in particular has become the "golden goose" of the draft - the quarterback.

The quarterback is the most valuable position in football and the most desired position in the NFL draft. If a team is able to draft a starting calibar quarterback, they put themselves in a prime position to contend right away. Moreover, as essential as the quarterback position has become in the NFL, it is the rookie contract that gives teams the financial freedom to pursue a championship.

Over the past four years, a quarterback has been drafted with the first overall selection. Teams are willing to move future draft capital to land a franchise quarterback and realize, without stablization at that position, winning is almost impossible.

As the 2022 NFL draft approaches, teams will, once again, be hoping to land a quarterback that changes their fortunes. This year's quarterback class does not have the stature of last year's class, but that will not stop teams from either overdrafting or giving up more draft capital than necessary to land their man.

While many teams will be looking to improve their quarterback position, here are three teams most likely to draft one in this year's NFL draft:

Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans v Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are a team that needs to do something to get their fan base excited for next season. Besides the often-injured Christian McCaffery, there is not a lot for Panthers fans to get excited about. Head coach Matt Rhule is on the hot seat, and success at the NFL draft will be essential for him to keep his job. Last year, the team acquired Sam Darnold and hoped he could rescue his career with the Panthers. While he looked solid in the early part of the season, Darnold ultimately got hurt and underperformed when he was under center. Behind him sits PJ Walker, another journeyman quarterback who is not the answer to the Panthers quarterback prayers.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Redzone pick-6 for JC Jackson off Sam "Ghosts" Darnold.



Redzone pick-6 for JC Jackson off Sam "Ghosts" Darnold.https://t.co/mA8DOYLmdW

There are rumors that the Panthers are looking to trade for Cleveland's Baker Mayfield, but if they don't, drafting a quarterback is a must. Even if the team does work something out on the trade front, adding a young quarterback to the roster would still be a smart move. Adding to the Panthers' problems is the fact that after the first round (sixth overall), they don't have a pick on day two of the NFL draft. The Panthers are in need of a splash, and drafting a quarterback on day one would get people talking.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Miami Dolphins

The Seattle Seahawks are a team in transition. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, Pete Carroll and company have signaled a huge change in the franchise. The team currently has Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason under contract. All three quarterbacks belong on a team's depth chart, but not as QB1. Lock was, somewhat, highly touted coming out of Missouri but has not demonstrated anything on the field that would make a team think they can win with him as the starter. Smith, meanwhile, has been a solid back-up, but thinking that he can start for a team every week is foolish.

What Lock and Smith do bring to Seattle is the potential to ease a rookie into the lineup. The 2022 NFL quarterback class has depth to it, but does not feature any "can't miss" prospects. In fact, it is the offensive tackle position that features some of the NFL draft's most elite prospects. There is a very good chance the Seahawks will pass on a quarterback in the first round in order to improve their offensive line. If that happens, you can all but guarantee that Seattle will take a quarterback in the second round of the NFL draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh is over. For the first time in over 15 years, the Steelers have question marks at the quarterback position. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky this offseason in hopes he would battle Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph for the starting position. Following the tragic news of Haskins' death, the Steelers will now look to the NFL draft to find Roethlisberger's replacement.

Trubisky has become infamous for being the quarterback drafted ahead of Deshuan Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Over his time with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky was the epitome of inconsistency. While some may blame a poorly run offensive scheme that did nothing to highlight his strengths, there is enough clear evidence on the field to say he is likely destined to be an NFL backup.

Drafting a quarterback this year would give the Steelers a sense of direction for the future. Furthermore, the team is filled with talent on the offensive side of the ball. Adding a young quarterback to compete and, eventually, take over for Trubisky would give the Steelers a better chance at competing in the tough AFC North.

Edited by Windy Goodloe