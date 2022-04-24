Redrafting the Top 15 in the 2021 NFL Draft, from Trevor Lawrence to Mac Jones 

Evaluating the NFL Draft is a risky process. While fans and writers have the ability to speculate on how the 2021 NFL draft should have gone, hindsight is the superpower NFL General Managers can only wish for.

While Trevor Lawrence was the consensus No. 1 pick and still remains so today, Mac Jones went from quarterback after thought to the most productive rookie pivot.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The NFL leader in Passer Rating in November was the 5th QB selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.



His name is Mac Jones (117.2). The NFL leader in Passer Rating in November was the 5th QB selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.His name is Mac Jones (117.2). https://t.co/yqfzqs0voQ

For the purpose of this 2021 NFL redraft, the draft order will remain the exact same way it ended, meaning all trades will be honored.

Look at this as a type of fantasy situation where the entire 2021 NFL Draft class gets shuffled back into a draft and the selections are made again. This time, though, they are made with a year of knowledge under everyone's belt.

Pick #1: Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB

Nothing over the course of the last football season made anyone think Trevor Lawrence wouldn't turn out to be the quarterback everyone thought he would be coming into 2021.

In fact, with Urban Meyer's rocky transition to the NFL and a complete lack of roster talent, it was surprising to see Lawrence make the ground he did. With Doug Pederson and a busy offseason in the books, Lawrence will be able to make a greater leap in 2022.

Pick #2: New York Jets - Mac Jones, QB

With all the hype surrounding the 2021 quarterback class, Jones was seen as a consolation prize, as opposed to the composed rookie quarterback he turned out to be.

The Jets would need to prioritize their offensive line. But Jones proved that with time, he could make the right decisions and has the capabilities to lead his team to the playoffs.

Pick #3: San Francisco 49ers - Justin Fields, QB

Due to the lack of talent around him and a head coach that seemed to have no idea how to use him, people seemingly forgot about Fields' remarkable skill set.

Kyle Shanahan and company may have fallen in love with the idea of Trey Lance. But, after a year, Fields' ability to create with his feet would be too much for the ready-to-win 49ers to pass up.

Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR This Justin Fields scramble for a TD is unreal. Via @nfl This Justin Fields scramble for a TD is unreal. Via @nfl https://t.co/OshZdwOJj8

Pick #4: Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, TE

This is where the redraft gets a little cloudy. On the surface, passing up on Ja'Marr Chase seems ridiculous. Pitts, however, showed that all the hype surrounding him coming into the draft was well deserved.

The reason Pitts gets the nod over Chase here is due to the scarcity of the position. The depth at wide receiver continues to grow, while the talent at the tight end position in the league lacks true game changers outside the top-five.

Pick #5: Cincinatti Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, WR

The Bengals are thrilled that the draft broke the way it did. What is there to say about Chase's rookie year and connection with quarterback Joe Burrow?

As long as they stay healthy, the dynamatic duo will keep the Bengals a constant threat to win the AFC.

Pick #6: Miami Dolphins - Micah Parsons, LB

Outside of the top-five, the Miami Dolphins could go in a variety of different directions here. There is an argument to be made that Parsons could be the first pick in the draft - his rookie year was that good.

Parsons has the ability to move all over the field, but his transition into a serious edge rusher makes him an invaluable piece for the Dolphins' defense.

Pick #7: Detroit Lions - Zach Wilson, QB

Moving away from the offensive line and picking Wilson is a bit of a gamble for the Lions. But the potential of a franchise-altering quarterback is too hard to pass up.

Wilson had his struggles during his rookie year. But the quarterback flashed enough of his rocket arm to justify the faith shown in him. More importantly, he continued to get better as the year went on, therefore, still being in the top-10.

Pick #8: Carolina Panthers - Trey Lance, QB

As another quarterback-starved NFL team, the Carolina Panthers would be thrilled to have a player of Lance's potential fall to them at No. 8. Whether Lance realizes that potential is another story.

After a year in the league and with limited playing time, plenty of questions still surround him. With two massive offensive tackles and talented defensive backs still on the board, the Panthers reach for a hope in Lance.

Pick #9: Denver Broncos - Patrick Surtain II, CB

The Broncos would be thrilled to have this pick remain exactly the same with Patrick Surtain II looking like a cornerback a team could build their defense around.

When you look at the AFC West, the division is filled with top-flight quarterbacks - having someone you can depend on to cover man-to-man is crucial.

Pick #10: Philadelphia Eagles - Jaylen Waddle, WR

The Philadelphia Eagles need to figure out what kind of future Jalen Hurts has in the NFL. The best way to do this is to surround him with talented players.

Hurts and Waddle have a connection from their days at the University of Alabama, and Waddle is a true game changer, and quite frankly a steal at No. 10.

Pick #11: Chicago Bears - Rashawn Slater, OT

For Chicago Bears fans, this is the worst-case scenario. Trading up in 2021 only makes sense for a NFL-ready quarterback.

However, with all of them off the board, the Bears take Slater who was an absolute force for the Chargers in 2021. The Bears still end up with a gigantic hole at quarterback but shore up another huge weakness across the offensive line.

Pick #12: Dallas Cowboys - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

Cowboy fans will be heartbroken to lose out on Parsons, but Owusu-Koramoah is a nice consulation prize. He doesn't possess the pass rushing skills of Parsons, but he flies all over the field and adds versatality to the Cowboys' defense.

PFF Draft @PFF_College Highest graded rookie LB’s in zone coverage last season:



🥇 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 72.8

🥈 Ernest Jones: 72.0 Highest graded rookie LB’s in zone coverage last season:🥇 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 72.8🥈 Ernest Jones: 72.0 https://t.co/1IrKB0xaTj

Pick #13: Los Angeles Chargers - Penei Sewell, OT

The Chargers lose Slater but end up with their offensive tackle of the future in Penei Sewell. Despite having a disappointing season relative to expectations, he showed enough promise with the Lions to justify his place here.

With more games under his belt, it is not hard to imagine Sewell becoming a top-three NFL tackle.

Pick #14: New York Jets - Jaycee Horn, CB

The Jets get their quarterback with Jones and go to the other side of the ball, getting the ball-hawking cornerback the team desperately needs.

Horn had an injury-plagued season but when he was on the field, he showed a significant amount of talent. Under Robert Salah's guidance, Horn could become a special NFL player.

Big Blue United @BigBlueUnited 2021 NFL Draft: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina Highlights 2021 NFL Draft: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina Highlights https://t.co/8tMupS7cQ1

Pick #15: New England Patriots - Jaelan Phillips, EDGE

The Patriots lose out on a quarterback and a top-level NFL wide out, but stick to their bread and butter, adding a stud in Phillips to their defense. His 8.5 sacks as a rookie showed that his production can match his potential.

Valley Boys Sports @VBSofficial_ Jaelan Phillips Season Sack Total: 8.5

Chase Young Career Sack Total: 9 Jaelan Phillips Season Sack Total: 8.5Chase Young Career Sack Total: 9 https://t.co/VQc12CbB8c

