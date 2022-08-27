3 Times Patrick Mahomes lost his cool over brother Jackson Mahomes' silly antics

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson is well-known for his presence on social media. Whether he is dancing on TikTok or posting photos on Instagram, he seems to constantly be in the public eye.

While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has never officially addressed his brother's actions publicly, there have been many occasions where his younger brother's actions have been cringe-worthy, to say the least.

#3 Pouring water on a Ravens fan

In September 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The game was a hard fought battle between both teams. It ultimately ended in a loss for the Chiefs.

The Ravens forced the Chiefs to fumble and ended up converting on fourth down to win the game 36-25. While Jackson was in one of the stadium's suites, a Ravens fan in the section below apparently heckled him about the Chiefs' loss. Jackson then turned around and poured the remaining water from his water bottle onto the fan before walking away.

The fan recorded the moment, causing it to instantly go viral. This prompted Patrick to address the situation with reporters the following week. The Chiefs quarterback was not happy with how his brother responded to the situation.

"Obviously, it's something that we don't necessarily want to do. There were things said to him and Brittany that you don't see on the clip. But, he's been good at not trying to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot, and he's usually pretty good at it. He''ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can."

#2 Dancing on the Sean Taylor memorial

Just weeks after the incident with the fan in Baltimore, Jackson Mahomes went viral for another misstep. In October 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs were on the road again. This time, they were at FedEx Field. Washington was honoring former NFL safety Sean Taylor, who was tragically killed in 2007.

There was a sideline memorial with the #21 painted for Taylor. It was roped off to prevent any damage. Jackson Mahomes performed one of his infamous Tik Tok dances on the memorial.

NFL Humor @NFLHumor Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo 🤡 Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo 🤡 https://t.co/7ZNf9SF0kI

After the video was posted to social media and the influencer received backlash for his actions, he issued an apology. He stated that he was told that he should stand there.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area, and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

There was no direct response from Patrick Mahomes on this matter.

#1Tik Tok dance at a restaurant

Last summer, Jackson posted a video to his TikTok account of himself and Brittany Mahomes doing the latest viral dance at a restaurant. Patrick Mahomes, who was seated at the table, looked unamused that his then-fiancée and younger brother were dancing in a public place and drawing attention to themselves.

Patrick Mahomes' look and body language appeared to say it all on how he felt at the time.

Fans will now have to wait and see what Jackson Mahomes has in store for the 2022 NFL season or if he has decided to calm things down a bit.

