3 Players that should impress at the Philadelphia Eagles OTAs

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new look about them for the 2021 NFL season. After finishing last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 record, the Eagles made some changes for the upcoming campaign. They have a new head coach, a new starting quarterback and a new rookie wide receiver.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for some standout players during OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and minicamp before heading to training camp. But who are they expecting to be the most impressive?

3 Philadelphia Eagles players that should impress at OTA's

#1 - DeVonta Smith, WR

The Philadelphia Eagles moved up two spots to draft Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith in this year's draft. Smith is the explosive type of wide receiver that the Philadelphia Eagles were looking for and moved up to ensure they got him before their division rivals could have a chance.

DeVonta Smith with a one-handed grab. pic.twitter.com/7QbgkoHUHy — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 4, 2021

In four seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Smith had 3,965 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns. If he can emulate that in the NFL, the Eagles will know they made the right decision in the draft.

#2 - Jalen Hurts, QB

Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson has known Jalen Hurts since he was 4 and once recruited him, but has never had the opportunity to coach him until now.



Johnson on what it’s been like working with Hurts: pic.twitter.com/HyFqeK3PAg — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 8, 2021

Jalen Hurts will be entering his second season with the Eagles in 2021. He posted a 1-3 record as a starter last season with a 77.6 passer rating. He did throw for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts has always been able to use his legs to make plays happen, which is something that younger quarterbacks have turned to when they first enter the league. Hurts rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

With Carson Wentz traded to the Colts, Jalen Hurts is now the starting quarterback. Learning a new offensive scheme in his second season could be a challenge, especially with the shortened offseason that the Eagles have had.

If Hurts can show up to the Philadelphia Eagles camp ready to lead the team and play to his true potential he has, there's no doubt the team will be impressed.

#3 - Andrew Adams, S

Andrew Adams is one of the few players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost from their Super Bowl team. Adams joins an Eagles secondary that is depleted to say the least.

Although he has only started 34 games in five seasons, Adams could really make an impact for the Eagles. The team's defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson recently told reporters that the Eagles' secondary was thin and that they were looking for a player to make an impact.

Adams was on a Super Bowl-winning team and should become a starter with the Eagles.

