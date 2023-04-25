5 Alabama players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Will Anderson Jr.

As the 2023 NFL Draft looms, many collegiate prospects eagerly await the opportunity to be chosen by a team and receive a chance to show their wares before the very best coaches American football has to offer. The Alabama Crimson Tide alums are no different.

The pool this year is stacked as always, and Alabama has a few outstanding players. And no, Bryce Young is not the only one, although he commands the most attention.

Alabama has had a proud tradition of producing excellent NFL players, and at least one of these five may be among the future legends of the league. Here are the top five Crimson Tide players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#5 - Jordan Battle

Safety Jordan Battle was one of the most important pieces of the Alabama secondary, recording 252 tackles (141 solo), 10 pass deflections and six interceptions for 156 return yards and three touchdowns. He won a national title in 2021, though he was ejected in the second quarter of the game for targeting. Despite that blemish, he should prove to be a great addition to NFL secondaries.

#4 - Brian Branch

From one safety to another, Brian Branch had a monstrous three years with the Crimson Tide. He amassed 172 tackles (111 solo), four sacks, 25 pass deflections, and four interceptions; and won the national title in his rookie year. Like Battle, he can be a valuable addition to NFL secondaries.

#3 - Cameron Latu

Cameron Latu is, without a doubt, the most versatile player on this list. While initially a linebacker in high school, he converted to tight end halfway through his college campaign and became a prolific scorer, catching 12 touchdowns from over 700 yards. He figures to be a threat on both sides of the field, proving as capable of preventing passes as he is at catching them.

#2 - Will Anderson Jr.

Other than Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. is the most accomplished Crimson Tide player in this year's pool. Nicknamed "The Terminator," the defensive end was a nightmare for opposing offenses, handing out 204 tackles (115 solo), 34.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his three years with Alabama. Any team who needs quality defensive ends, like, say, the New York Giants, will surely covet his talents.

#1 - Bryce Young

Bryce Young needs no introduction. The consensus no. 1 pick has it all: a national title, multiple awards (like the Heisman Trophy), big passing numbers and star-making intangibles. With him under center, it would be no surprise if the Carolina Panthers become title contenders in a few years.

