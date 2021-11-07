5 best NFL free agents still up for grabs featuring Odell Beckham Jr. and Todd Gurley

There are plenty of solid NFL free agents still available that can help a playoff contending team immediately. The halfway point of the 2021 NFL season will officially be here at the conclusion of all of the Week 9 games.

The trade deadline has already passed, so the only way to improve the roster now before the playoffs is by signing free agents. Here are the five best available.

5 Best available NFL free agents

#5 - LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith is one of the most intriguing NFL free agents because he is still only 26 years old and is an excellent athlete. He could help a defense right now and potentially even be a building block for the future with a few tweaks to his game.

The highly rated prospect out of Notre Dame was projected to be a top ten draft pick before being injured late in his final college season.

Jaylon Smith was somewhat surprisingly released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season. He previously served as the centerpiece in the defense and was even a playcaller and defensive captain.

He was then signed by the Green Bay Packers before being cut and added back into the pool of free agents. His talents can be very useful in the right situation.

#4 - RB Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley is by far one of the best available running backs in all NFL free agency. He is past his prime years at this point but is still capable of contributing solid production.

He is still just 27 years old, so he should still have plenty of gas left in the tank.

Peak Work Archie @JoshHarris25 Interested to know if Tennessee worked Todd Gurley out. Same skill set as Henry. Big body, speed, one cut and go. Interested to know if Tennessee worked Todd Gurley out. Same skill set as Henry. Big body, speed, one cut and go.

Todd Gurley played for the Atlanta Falcons last season and started 15 games at running back. He recorded 842 total yards and nine touchdowns.

He will have fresh legs for the second half of the season and can help a team looking for a dual threat out of the backfield.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire