5 best QB matchups for 2022 NFL season after schedule release

The quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL and also the ones that get the most attention from fans and the media. When elite quarterbacks face off against each other, it often makes for an exciting event, especially when there are history and storylines surrounding it. Here are five of the best quarterback matchups to look forward to during the 2022 NFL season.

Most anticipated QB showdowns during the 2022 NFL season

#5 - Week 8: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football in Buffalo. It will be the second time the two elite quarterbacks will face off, with Rodgers winning the first meeting.

The matchup features two NFL MVP candidates for the upcoming season. Rodgers has won the award in the last two seasons, while Allen is the preseason favorite to win it this year.

#4 - Week 13: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice during the 2021 NFL season, including once in the NFL Playoffs in the AFC Conference Championship game. Mahomes and the Chiefs will get their first opportunity to avenge the losses in Week 13 of this year in Cincinnati.

Mahomes and Burrow are two of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL and two of the most elite currently. These are two of the faces of the next generation of the NFL.

Most exciting QB showdowns to look forward to for the 2022 NFL season

#3 - Week 4: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season features a rematch of Super Bowl LV when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring when he defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Brady and Mahomes have faced off against each other five times, including when Brady was still with the New England Patriots. Brady currently holds a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head series, so Mahomes will be looking to even the score.

#2 - Week 3: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off for the fifth time in their legendary careers when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in a Week 3 premier matchup of the 2022 NFL season. Brady currently holds a commanding 4-1 lead in the series.

The last time the two elite quarterbacks played each other was in the NFC Championship Game for the 2020 NFL season, with Brady coming out victorious and winning a seventh Super Bowl ring. Rodgers is still in pursuit of his second Super Bowl ring.

#1 - Week 6: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium and features a fifth matchup between the two elite young quarterbacks.

Mahomes holds a big lead in the series, with a 4-1 record head-to-head against Allen. The two quarterbacks have put on some exciting matchups, including one in the NFL Playoffs last season. The shootout was one of the most thrilling games in NFL history, so another rematch is one to look forward to.

