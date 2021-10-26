5 Chiefs players who need to show up to turn around their season

Something is off about the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

The Chiefs were riding high at the end of the 2020 season, which saw them take a trip to the Super Bowl, only to be dispatched easily by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs are now 3-4 and sitting near the bottom of the AFC West. If they continue to struggle, it will be a steep uphill climb into the relevancy of the AFC.

Here are five Chiefs players who need to step up their game to save the season.

Which Chiefs player is the most cause for concern?

Patrick Mahomes

Leadership is an important aspect in the game of football. It stems from the top of the food chain, and that means the quarterback. A team that has a weak quarterback, loses faith when it comes to winning games, and losses follow.

ESPN

Mahomes with ANOTHER interception. He's got nine already this season 😮(via @NFL Mahomes with ANOTHER interception. He's got nine already this season 😮(via @NFL)

Although Patrick Mahomes is still one of the league's best passers, he is also one of the highest interception throwing quarterbacks. This should not be a welcome designation.

Mahomes has now thrown nine interceptions, and he ties Zach Wilson for first place. The importance of this is that Wilson is a rookie.

Should the Chiefs want to turn things around, Mahomes has got to stop turning the ball over.

Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill was once one of the most feared wide receivers in the game of football. However, Hill has not broken 100 yards this season except in Week 2. This could be because Mahomes can't seem to stop throwing interceptions, or possibly because the playbook is too complicated or hasn't quite synced well with all the players.

Either way, Hill and Mahomes need to start linking up in a much better way.

Offensive line

Let's judge the offensive line of the Chiefs as one big amoeba of a player. They need to merge and find a way to keep Mahomes from getting sacked, which could be one of the biggest reasons he is turning the ball over so much.

Chiefs Wire

The #Chiefs look to continue to play Mike Remmers at right tackle to gain better communication and a veteran presence on the right side of the offensive line.

Offensive line woes can change the entirety of a season. A bad offensive line will make a great quarterback seem mediocre at best.

Fourteen sacks may not seem like a lot, but while the Chiefs' 2020 offensive line was one of the best in the league, the current unit barely passes as mediocre.

Frank Clark

As a defensive end, Frank Clark was a force to be reckoned with last season. He was able to log six sacks, good enough to allow him to be voted into the Pro Bowl.

Now it would seem that Clark has become a complete non-factor in the grand scheme of things. What happened to the defensive line intensity from the Chiefs? That high motor should start with Clark as the anchor. But his nonexistent form this year has left this defensive unit lacking.

Tyrann Mathieu

Putting Tyrann Mathieu on this list may seem unfair, but the Chiefs' secondary lacks talent. Tyrann should be coaching and bringing this unit together. His two interceptions leave him tied for 10th place in the league. His four passes defended are the numbers that need to be bolstered.

With cornerbacks Mike Hughes and DeAndre Baker coming over in free agency and doing little to help the team, Tyrann must find a way to become an even bigger threat in the backfield for the Chiefs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht