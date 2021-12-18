5 college head coaches who could be in the NFL in 2022 ft. Jim Harbaugh  

Urban Meyer's firing raised the age-old question of whether college head coaches such as Jim Harbaugh, who succeeded in the NFL, are more of an exception than a rule. Many great college head coaches have chosen to remain exclusively in that domain after seeing everyone from Bobby Petrino to Nick Saban struggle in the NFL. But other college head coaches look at the likes of Tom Coughlin and Jim Harbaugh and have are tempted to take the plunge.

Also Read: 5 NFL teams that could have a new head coach in 2022 NFL season

Every year, as the tailend of the regular season approaches there is always the buzz around multiple head coaching positions opening up is inevitable. With that chatter comes the question of having some of the best college head coaches trying their hand in the NFL. Some, like Jim Harbaugh, are perennially in contention because of their successful stints in the NFL. Others are college head coaches who have impressed that season and are therefore in the reckoning.

Here, we decided to take a look the top five college head coaches who are in contention this season to make the leap to the NFL.

College head coaches eyeing their maiden NFL stint in 2022

#1 - Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

AAC Football Championship - Tulsa v Cincinnati

As per odds checker, Luke Fickell is most likely among all the college head coaches who will make the jump to the NFL. That's not a surprise given what he has achieved with the University of Cincinnati in recent seasons.

They won back-to-back AAC Championships in 2020 and 2021 after having failed at the final hurdle, following their AAC East Division win in 2019. He has been the AAC Coach of the Year thrice, first winning the award in 2018 after a historic turnaround and then in 2020 and 2021 after winning the championship. In 2021, he also bagged the coveted AFCA regional coach of the year award along with the Home Depot Coach of the Year award.

Based on his current form and achievements, it is no surprise that Luke Fickell's name is first among college head coaches being linked to the NFL.

#2 - Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Iowa State v Texas Tech

Matt Campbell of Iowa State is a mystery. Reports have it that when the Detroit Lions were looking for their next head coach, they looked at a few college head coaches too and had selected Matt Campbell. But despite being promised near total control of football operations, Matt Campbell refused.

Bret Spurgin @RedDirtCyclone Iowa State Football before Matt Campbell; 12 Bowl Games in 124 years.



Matt Campbell: 5 Bowl Games in 6 years.



This is why Matt Campbell is on nearly everyone's list and will continue to be on nearly everyone's list.



Build the statue. Iowa State Football before Matt Campbell; 12 Bowl Games in 124 years.Matt Campbell: 5 Bowl Games in 6 years.This is why Matt Campbell is on nearly everyone's list and will continue to be on nearly everyone's list. Build the statue.

It remains unclear what one of the most enigmatic college football coaches needs in order to be persuaded to move to the NFL. But as long as he continues to achieve collegiate level, his name will always be in consideration for NFL vacancies. He was also the 2015 MAC coach of the year when in Toledo and since moving to Iowa has thrice been the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland