NFL Fantasy Football: 5 DFS Stacks for Week 9

NFL DFS stacks are absolutely not a difference maker, but they do help set your lineup apart if a low ownership stack smashes for that week. Quarterback + Wide Receiver or Tight End are the usual stacks, but you could make a unique one with Quarterback + Running back — just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your DFS team would not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For DFS Week 9, the headliner is the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (placed on the COVID-19 reserve list) in what may have been a shootout between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fear not, there are still plenty of DFS options, including Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers’s backup. After all, the Chiefs defense presumably will still be all out there, and even John Wick cannot suddenly help their defense.

NFL Fantasy DFS Stacks for Week 9

#1 - QB Tyrod Taylor + WR Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans have been a DFS wasteland since Week 1. Believe it or not, quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a major driver of that short-lived success, albeit against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was injured in Week 2 and has been out since then. Taylor will return to the field against the Miami Dolphins, and fantasy players looking for a cheap option with upside cannot ask for a better DFS matchup than the Dolphins.

Stack Taylor with wide receiver Brandin Cooks and look for the duo to find some success against the Dolphins’ soft passing defense.

#2 - QB Kirk Cousins + WR Justin Jefferson

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has held on to its reputation as a vaunted unit for almost two decades. And while they did hold the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers to single digit scores, they’ve looked vulnerable for the most part this season. The Ravens rank near the bottom half of the league in passing yards given up, air yards on completions, and average depth of target.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are one of the better duos at deep ball connections (although the 2021 version of Jefferson oddly feels like how the Vikings under-utilized Stefon Diggs). Look for Jefferson to get the bad taste out of his 4-target, 21-yard dud against the Dallas Cowboys last week and get back in the good graces of DFS lineups.

#3 - QB Teddy Bridgewater + WR Courtland Sutton

Last week’s Washington/Denver game was not very pretty for the Broncos offense. Expect them to pass more to try to keep up with the Dallas Cowboys’ more explosive offense. The over/under total is set at a robust 49.5 so there should be plenty of scoring.

If you’re keeping up, this column last week recommended the Bridgewater/Sutton stack, and the duo did not exactly bust the scoring categories. This week should be different, however, and DFS players should not shy away from a cheap option with the potential to be in a shootout with the Cowboys.

#4 - QB Jordan Love + WR Davante Adams or RB Aaron Jones

If last week’s Dallas Cowboys/Minnesota Vikings game taught you anything, it’s that a backup quarterback named Cooper Rush can win an important football game on national TV. None of this particularly helps Jordan Love, but with Davante Adams and Aaron Jones’s help, Love too can bask in the glory of being the next spokesperson for State Farm. He can help with your DFS lineup, too. Plug him in with Adams or Jones (or all three if you’re particularly brave) and watch the Green Bay Packers surprise some people despite their odds of winning not looking too good (increased to +7.5 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after the Packers ruled Aaron Rodgers out due to testing positive for COVID-19).

#5 - QB Tua Tagovailoa + WR Jaylen Waddle or WR DeVante Parker

The Texans/Dolphins game will be a barn burner. If you’re making multiple DFS lineups, then adding Tagovailoa and either Jaylen Waddle or DeVante Parker is a nice and cheap contrarian play. Waddle and Parker each received double-digit targets so the usage is there. While number one on this list waxed on about Tyrod Taylor and Brandin Cooks, DFS players can expect the same output from the Dolphins offense as the Houston Texans defense is nothing special either.

The Miami/Houston game is the perfect DFS game stack lineup.

