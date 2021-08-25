5 former NFL players who can replace Max Kellerman on First Take

Max Kellerman is officially leaving 'First Take', leaving behind a seat that's going to be hard to fill. While fans loved hating him, many would secretly admit that they grew to love his analytical style of debate.

ESPN will need someone to replace him, preferably someone who is equally knowledgeable about sports, passionate about their beliefs, and has a screen presence. Here are some former NFL players who could take up that mantle.

NFL players who could replace Max Kellerman

#1 - Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin seems an odds-on favorite for the role, with multiple outlets claiming he is in line for some sort of return to ESPN. The Hall of Famer is currently with the NFL Network, but was associated with ESPN until 2010. Ervin's comeback would add a different spunk to the show.

#2 - Marcus Spears

Spears has already made on-screen appearances with Stephen A. Smith and works as a great foil. He regularly appears on 'First Take', so replacing Max Kellerman will not be something new to him, and it will not be something the viewers need to get used to. He has shown himself to be extremely knowledgeable about every sport, not just the NFL.

Strahan brings a different kind of screen presence to the show than Max Kellerman. For every fierce opinion from Smith, Michael Strahan could be the smiling assassin cutting him down. He has experience with TV hosting Good Morning America for ABC. It would make for an interesting dynamic and bring in new viewers who are used to seeing him on their morning screens.

#4 - Robert Griffin III

Griffin recently made news by signing up as an analyst with ESPN. Young viewers still remember him playing and he will appeal to that demographic. Instead of keeping Robert Griffin III hidden behind the commentary screen, bringing him up for debate with Stephen A. Smith has all the makings of great television. He'd make a great replacement for Kellerman to bring in more viewers.

#5 - Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless make a great pair, but just as Skip Bayless worked great with Smith before being replaced by Max Kellerman, so can Sharpe.

Imagine the fireworks if these two lined up together. Fox might even be willing to let Shannon go for the right compensation and promote Nick Wright from within their own organization to join up with Skip Bayless.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha