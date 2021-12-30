5 greatest players to have been coached by NFL legend John Madden

John Madden is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. He never had a losing season in his ten-year career and owns the best winning percentage of all time. He is a Hall of Famer and a Super Bowl champion. John Madden has coached many great players in his successful career. Here are the five best who played for John Madden's Oakland Raiders.

#5 - Ray Guy

NFL Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

It's rare for a punter to be ranked so high on this type of a list, but Ray Guy is a special case. He is the only punter in NFL history to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. John Madden was the coach when he was drafted by the Raiders. Ray Guy is also the only Hall of Famer in NFL history whose primary position is punter.

These accolades make Ray Guy one of the best special-teamers in NFL history. He was also selected to seven Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls as a member of the Oakland Raiders. One of those three was Super Bowl XI, when John Madden was the head coach.

#4 - Fred Biletnikoff

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff

Fred Biletnikoff is one of the most consistent wide receivers of his generation. He has recorded at least 40 receptions and 500 receiving yards in ten consecutive seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pros on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

The highlight of Biletnikoff's career came in Super Bowl XI while John Madden was his head coach. He was named Super Bowl MVP for his contributions to the Raiders' 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded four receptions for 79 yards in crucial spots of the game.

