5 least talked about NFL teams going into 2021

It may seem that there are only ten teams in the NFL, since those top teams seem to get all of the attention. However, as a reminder, there are 32 NFL teams. What about NFL teams that are quietly and studiously working through the offseason? How are they doing? What is going on in their lives? Here's a look at the oft-neglected teams going into 2021.

Quiet NFL teams planning big things in 2021

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals could just be the least covered team in the NFL right now. In Zac Taylor, they have a young head coach who coached with Sean McVay. Joe Burrow's rookie season didn't go to plan since he went down with an injury, but he should be fully ready for 2022. While Joe Burrow's rookie season was short, he still earned respectable numbers.

In ten games, Burrow threw for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. If he has a jump in his sophomore season, the Bengals could be one of the teams springing a surprise.

In addition, the Bengals drafted wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick. If there is a team in position to surprise the NFL with their offense in 2021, it's the Bengals.

#2 - New York Giants

The New York Giants are arguably the quietest team in the NFL at the moment. Their biggest free-agent acquisition was Kenny Golladay and their biggest drafted player was wide receiver Kadarius Tony. The Giants essentially had a problem with their passing offense and wanted to rectify it. In 2020, the Giants were 31st in the NFL in total offense.

They will get Saquon Barkley back this season, and after a 6-10 season, the Giants are hoping to see a jump over .500. If not, Daniel Jones will likely hold the blame and his future could be in jeopardy.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' biggest offseason addition was quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. The move was a response to the failed Teddy Bridgewater experiment that resulted in a 5-11 record. Christian McCaffery will be back in full health, hoping to resurrect Sam Darnold's career.

The Panthers are also reuniting Robby Anderson with Darnold, hoping to give him a familiar face for quick chemistry. Also, in head coach Matt Rhule's second season as head coach, there is optimism that Rhule will see a jump similar to that of a franchise quarterback.

#4 - New York Jets

Coming off a 2-14 season, even though the Jets hired a new head coach and signed a new quarterback, most are brushing them off. The Jets now have Robert Saleh, the ex-defensive coordinator of the 49ers who coached in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago. Additionally, they drafted one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft with Zach Wilson.

Jets fans are excited about getting linebacker CJ Mosley back. Since 2019, Mosley has played in just two games for the Jets. However, in his short time, he had a pick-six.

This could be the best chance the Jets have had in a long time to right the ship. Will they be able to fully embrace a new chapter?

#5 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns seemed to be one of the most covered teams due to their ability to amaze the media with their struggles year after year. Today, the Browns are on the other side after making the playoffs, and have since graduated, being covered like any other franchise.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is coming off his first playoff season in the NFL after an 11-5 campaign. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will be in his second season and is banking on a second-season boost. Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry are back for another round as well.

The Browns elected to prioritize their 17th-ranked defense in the NFL Draft, adding cornerback Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with their top two picks. Basically, the Browns are happy with their offense and are looking to shore up defense as they get ready for what they hope is an even better season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha