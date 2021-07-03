5 Most Underrated Players on the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may have had a lackluster 2020 season, but in the midst of it, some players had solid campaigns.

Entering the 2021 season, the Broncos can build off of what they already have on their roster in hopes of being competitive in the AFC West.

Take a look at five underrated players on the Denver Broncos roster that aren't being talked about enough.

5 of the Most Underrated Players on the Denver Broncos

#1 - Tim Patrick, WR

Former undrafted free agent and wide receiver Tim Patrick has been a valuable asset to the Broncos' offense since signing with the team in 2017.

While other big names on the roster get more attention, Patrick has been consistent and was even considered a dark horse in fantasy football in 2020. Last season, he had 742 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Patrick has been vocal this offseason after the Broncos signed him to a second-round free agent tender contract instead of a first-round. Expect that to fuel him further in 2021.

"I'm not going to complain [about targets] at all," #Broncos WR Tim Patrick said. "As long as we're winning, I don't care.” https://t.co/mEblyWQz8L — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) June 27, 2021

#2 -Calvin Anderson, OT

Calvin Anderson, an undrafted free agent, was on the New York Jets' practice squad before signing with the Broncos in 2020. He did start two games for the Denver Broncos last season against the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders. He's a valuable asset because he can play both left and right tackle on the offensive line.

The Broncos signed Anderson to an exclusive rights deal this offseason and brought in other offensive linemen for competition. Anderson is a strong and versatile offensive tackle who will help whichever quarterback is under center.

#3 - Josey Jewell, LB

Josey Jewell was a standout inside linebacker at Iowa during his collegiate career. The Broncos drafted Jewell in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, surprising many who believed he would be drafted as one of the top linebackers, not the 14th linebacker to be drafted.

Jewell had a breakout season in 2020, more specifically in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Jewell had two sacks and led the team with ten tackles.

#4 - Kareem Jackson, S

Safety Kareem Jackson spent nine seasons with the Houston Texans before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2019. Jackson had 90 combined tackles in 2020 and over 600 in his career.

The Broncos originally declined his option this offseason but then re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

#5 - Patrick Surtain II, CB

Patrick Surtain II hasn't even played a snap in the NFL yet, and it seems that the rookie corner already has something to prove.

The Broncos drafted Surtain in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the ninth overall pick. While many believed that the Broncos would draft another quarterback in the first round, it made more sense to build up the defense instead of adding another signal-caller.

Surtain II is seen as the future star of the Broncos' defense and will bring stability, considering that both Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan might not be on the roster in 2022.

