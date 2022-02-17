5 NFL players who are currently on undeserving contracts

NFL players routinely sign massive contracts with their teams. Sometimes it works out great for the organization, locking up talent, while other times it leaves them stuck in a difficult salary cap situation that isn't worth the return. Here are five of the worst contracts for NFL players entering the 2022 season.

5 NFL players on bad contracts for their team

#1 - QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons are in a transitional period, attempting to rebuild their roster with younger talent, but Matt Ryan's massive contract is making it difficult for them to do that.

The 37 years old is set to become the highest-paid player of the 2022 NFL season at 48.6 million dollars. The Falcons are pretty much stuck with him, as moving on from him would result in 25 million in dead cap money. He ranked 21st with a 46.1 QBR in the 2021 season, the worst of his entire career.

Brendan Bartolone @bbartolone7 Still thinking about the fact that Matt Ryan had a nearly perfect QB rating in the Super Bowl and lost. Not fair. Still thinking about the fact that Matt Ryan had a nearly perfect QB rating in the Super Bowl and lost. Not fair. https://t.co/gbaSti8Duf

#2 - QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

In his four years as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins has helped them reach the playoffs just once. His overall record with the team is a disappointing 34-30-1 including the postseason. He is now set to take on a massive 45 million dollar cap hit in the 2022 season, which is more than 20 percent of the salary cap.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland