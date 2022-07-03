5 NFL players who earn the most endorsements in 2022

NFL players have the opportunity to make millions of dollars during the course of their careers, and most of them take full advantage of it. Teams give their players massive contracts based on their ability to perform on the football field. The better they play, the more money they make from their contracts. This is where their income starts, but it doesn't end there.

In addition to playing football, many NFL players are also celebrities. They are extremely popular and recognizable among the public on social media. Increasing popularity is an important strategy for players as it allows them to land more endorsement deals, which can sometimes be worth millions of dollars and even as much as their current NFL contracts.

While all players have the ability to earn endorsements, quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the field, earning the most of them and the highest valued ones. Here are the five players who currently earn the most endorsement money, according to Forbes.

#5 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - $11 million

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL offseason. The massive deal made him the first player in NFL history to sign a contract worth more than 50 million dollars in AAV.

In addition to having the most valuable contract in the league, Rodgers also makes more than 10 million dollars annually in endorsements. Some of his notable deals include Adidas and Fanatics, while his largest one is with State Farm.

#4 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos - $12 million

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson became one of the biggest storylines of the 2022 offseason when he forced his way out of the Seattle Seahawks and into the Denver Broncos. He believes the move will help him grow his legacy as well as his brand.

3BRAND @3BRAND 3BRAND.COM Our website is now LIVE. Check it out for all things Our website is now LIVE. Check it out for all things #3BRAND , including where to purchase & upcoming drops. Welcome to 3BRAND. 🚨3BRAND.COM 🚨 Our website is now LIVE. Check it out for all things #3BRAND, including where to purchase & upcoming drops. Welcome to 3BRAND. 🔥 https://t.co/MVFBaYttKa

Wilson currently runs his own brand, 3BRAND, which deals mostly in clothing and apparrel. 3BRAND has a liscencing deal with Lids, while Wilson also has major deals with Nike and Pepsi, among many others.

#3 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - $13 million

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott signed a record-setting contract with the Dallas Cowboys prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Included in the contract was a massive 66 million dollar signing bonus, which is the highest of all time for any NFL player.

Prescott is also loaded with endorsement deals in addition to his large contract with the Cowboys. He recently made a move from Adidas to Jordan Brand for his shoe and apparrell rights, which earned him a huge raise. He also has a significant deal with Ethernity, a major NFT platform.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - $22 million

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record and American sports record when he signed a ten-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Worth 450 million dollars, it brings his total contract to 503 million dollars over 12 years. It's the largest sports contract by total money in American sports history and second only to Lionel Messi in all sports history.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Not surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes new endorsement deal with BioSteel includes equity in the company.



Mahomes now has current partnerships with BioSteel, State Farm, Adidas, Oakley, Bose, DIRECTV, Essentia Water, and more.



$450M and counting..



Not surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes new endorsement deal with BioSteel includes equity in the company. Mahomes now has current partnerships with BioSteel, State Farm, Adidas, Oakley, Bose, DIRECTV, Essentia Water, and more. $450M and counting..https://t.co/XU9m0u2bw3

In addition to breaking the bank with his team contract, Mahomes is also one of the highest earning athletes through endorsements. Some of his most notable deals include Adidas, Oakley, Bose, and State Farm.

#1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $45 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady has made a habit of breaking records on the football field during the greatest career by any player in NFL history. While his athletic accomplishments are absolutely legendary, he has also been dominant off the field as well.

Brady earns more than twice as much as any other player in total endorsements, including massive deals Under Armour and FTX, among many others. He has also been building out several of his own brands, including TB12, 199 Productions, and Autograph.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far