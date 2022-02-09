5 NFL players who proved coming out of retirement might not be a good idea

Retired NFL players can sometimes get the urge to return to football. Most of them fight it off after some speculation, but other times they do in fact come out of retirement. There have been mixed results with players doing so, but often times it results in a compromised version of who the player was before they retired. Here are five players in NFL history who probably shouldn't have made a return.

5 NFL players who probably should have stayed retired

#1 - Brett Favre

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre came out of retirement twice to make his return to football. He retired from the Green Bay Packers in 2007 and then joined the New York Jets the following year. He threw as many touchdowns as interceptions that season and was sacked more than he had been in eight years.

Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff Last QB to retire at close to MVP level? I’d argue Brett Favre’s final year in GB (I know he came back). Favre actually got one MVP vote that year (2007). Brady got the other 49. Last QB to retire at close to MVP level? I’d argue Brett Favre’s final year in GB (I know he came back). Favre actually got one MVP vote that year (2007). Brady got the other 49.

After retiring from the Jets in 2008, he joined the Minnesota Vikings the following year. His first year back was excellent, but then he fell off hard in his second year with the Vikings. In 13 games, he threw for just 11 touchdowns and a massive 19 interceptions.

#2 - Randy Moss

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss

Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. He retired in 2010 after 13 legendary seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. After being retired for one year, he returned in 2012 and joined the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded just 28 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns, the worst statistical season of his career.

