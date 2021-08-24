5 NFL players who have quietly retired so far in 2021

NFL players retiring is an annual thing and there is usually at least one top-tier player hanging it up each year. This year has been no different, as it has seen a slew of superstars step away this offseason.

Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Julian Edelman, Thomas Davis, Adam Vinatieri, Maurkice and Mike Pouncey are just a handful. This NFL offseason has been crazy busy between fans being allowed at training camps again, heated QB camp battles, the new batch of rookie QBs, and the Deshaun Watson drama.

With all of the commotion, there were a few notable NFL retirements that you may have missed, including an impressive feat from the New York Giants having three players retire in four days during training camp.

On that note, let's take a look at five NFL players who quietly retired in 2021.

#1 - TE Jake Butts, Chicago Bears

Broncos TE Jake Butt waited a very long time for this moment -- his first NFL catch. "It honestly felt good to get hit." More on his projected role in Denver after three preseason games (https://t.co/20O5xOyxSU) pic.twitter.com/x3z2usbkph — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 26, 2018

Jake Butts was drafted in 2017 in the fifth round but missed his rookie year with a torn ACL. He entered 2018 as TE2 behind Jeff Heurerman. Butt appeared in three games before tearing his ACL again in practice. He missed 2019 with complications from the ACL injury as well. In 2020, he played in five games with one start before a hamstring injury put him on IR.

As a free agent earlier this year, the Chicago Bears signed him, but he retired a month later in July. His history of injuries dating back to an ACL tear in his sophomore year of college has likely taken a toll on Butt's body. He also tore his ACL in his senior year in the Orange Bowl. Plus, there was a ton of talent at TE already for the Bears, so it probably didn't affect the team a great deal.

#2 - C Joe Looney, New York Giants

After nine years in the #NFL, Joe Looney has announced his retirement. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 5, 2021

Joe Looney was the second of three New York Giants to retire in a four-day span, one day after LB Todd Davis. As a 2012 fourth-round pick, he has played for four different NFL teams and suffered a series of injuries early in his career with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

2018 was his best year and his only year to start a full 16 games when he filled in for Travis Frederick for the Dallas Cowboys. In 2020, with Frederick retired, Looney became the starter but suffered an MCL injury and played 13 games. New York could have started him over Nick Gates if he had stayed.

#3 - QB Alex Smith, Washington Football Team

ESPN has signed three-time Pro-Bowl QB Alex Smith to be an analyst. Smith will appear on multiple shows and in various roles, mainly surrounding NFL programming, including SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown on select weeks and Sunday NFL Countdown from time-to-time. pic.twitter.com/wamhpYpfAc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2021

After his life-threatening leg injury in 2018, Alex Smith fought the hard fight to be able to return to the NFL in 2020. He went 5-1 in a relief role with 1,582 passing yards, six TDs and eight INTs. Smith did not play in the wildcard game but did win the Comeback Player of the Year.

There were issues with bone bruising prior to the playoff game that likely led to Smith running his course as an NFL player. He will transition into an NFL analyst for ESPN later this year.

#4 - CB Patrick Robinson, New Orleans Saints

Patrick Robinson retires - turning point the NFC Champ gamepic.twitter.com/LeYWzvoNsX — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) August 11, 2021

Patrick Robinson was in line to open the 2021 NFL season as the starter opposite Marshon Lattimore. He was drafted in the first round in 2010 by the New Orleans Saints and would also play for the San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles, he had a 50-yard INT TD in the NFC Championship game and batted down Tom Brady's Hail Mary pass in the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. Robinson returned to the Saints in 2018 and now leaves the secondary in shambles.

#5 - WR/KR Ted Ginn Jr, free agent

Don’t forget the time Ted Ginn Jr took two kickoffs back for TDs in the same quarter against the Jets pic.twitter.com/suy1nTAUv2 — Dolphin Dynasty 🐬 (@DolphinDynasty1) July 17, 2021

Ted Ginn Jr., the ninth overall pick in 2007, played for a total of six NFL teams in his career and was a PFWA All-Rookie. He was released by the Chicago Bears in 2020 and retired as a free agent this year.

He holds an NFL record for two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single game and two Miami Dolphins records: most kickoff return TDs in a game (2) and most kick returns in a season (63). Ginn Jr. never caught on as a WR throughout his career but finished with 307 kick returns, 22.5 yards average, 3 TDs, 262 punt returns, 10 yards average, and 4 TDs.

