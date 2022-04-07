5 NFL players who retired at the peak of their careers

NFL players retire at different points in their careers based on various factors. Many decide to step away when their skillset declines, but sometimes a player may retire while still at the top of their game due to injuries or other reasons. Here are five NFL stars who called it quits while in the prime of their careers.

NFL stars who retired during the peak of their careers

#5 - Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders

Barry Sanders is one of the greatest running backs despite a relatively short career. He played just ten seasons, all with the Detroit Lions, where he averaged more than five yards per carry in his career. He surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in every season he played and also exceeded 1,500 rushing five times while leading the league in rushing four times.

Barry Sanders was selected as an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in all ten seasons of his career while also winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, and one NFL MVP award. He retired at just 30 years old, just one year removed from his MVP season when he eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards.

#4 - Tiki Barber, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Tiki Barber

Like Barry Sanders, Tiki Barber also retired after playing just ten seasons in the NFL, all of them with the New York Giants. Barber is considered a late bloomer, playing much better late in his career, which made his early retirement even more surprising.

Tiki Barber's final three seasons were his best three seasons. All three of his Pro Bowl selections and his only All-Pro selection occurred in the last three seasons of his career. He exceeded 2,000 all-purpose yards in each of those three years before suddenly retiring at the top of his game.

NFL stars who retired in the prime of their careers

#3 - Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson

While he has played just nine seasons in the NFL, Calvin Johnson has established himself as one of the most dominant wide receivers. He earned six consecutive Pro Bowl selections and was chosen for four All-Pro teams at the peak of his career while twice leading the league in receiving yards. He recorded 88 receptions for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Detroit Lions at just 30 years old before stepping away.

#2 - Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly lasted just eight seasons but was one of the most consistently dominant middle linebackers the NFL has ever seen. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award during his first season and followed that up by winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in year two.

After his rookie season, Kuechly was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team for seven consecutive seasons while recording more than 100 tackles in every year of his career. He was the best linebacker and one of the best defensive players in football when injuries forced him to retire early at just 28 years old.

#1 - Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck was on a trajectory to potentially become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Still, unfortunate injuries only allowed him to play six seasons before stepping away permanently. He threw for more than 4,200 passing yards in four of his six seasons while accumulating an impressive 53-33 career record.

Luck helped the Indianapolis Colts reach the playoffs four times and looked to have legendary potential. He walked away from football at just 29 years old because of health concerns when he was just getting started with the actual prime of his career.

Edited by Piyush Bisht