5 NFL players who starred in Netflix documentaries ft. Manti Te'o 

Many NFL players live fascinating lives. There is always much more to their personal stories than what they do on the football field, which has often sparked the interest of sports fans everywhere. When their stories are particularly interesting, they can sometimes be made into documentaries.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, and documentaries are one of their most popular genres. They have produced several projects featuring NFL players, including these five.

#1 - Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

While Colin Kaepernick once helped the San Francisco 49ers win the NFC championship game and appear in the Super Bowl, he is probably best known for his famous protest. He decided to kneel during the national anthem before NFL games to protest racial injustice, a decision that is still talked about around the NFL today.

Kaepernick's views and philosophies on social justice are explained while telling his life story in a Netflix documentary labeled Colin in Black and White. The story focuses heavily on his life in middle and high school as a student-athlete, including the social struggles he went through.

#2 - Colton Underwood

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood spent three years in the NFL as a linebacker who jumped around to several different teams' practice squads. While he never appeared in a regular-season game, he spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Underwood also appeared on the popular television show The Bachelor and is now featured in a Netflix documentary titled Coming Out Colton. The project focuses on his process of coming out as a homosexual and the struggles that he dealt with in doing so.

#3 - Aaron Hernandez

New England Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez is one of the most notorious players in NFL history for his controversial life story. He spent just three NFL seasons with the New England Patriots but appeared to be on his way to becoming one of the top tight ends in the league until his off-field issues terminally caught up with him.

Hernandez was involved in many legal infractions during his lifetime, starting at a young age. He eventually got involved in gang activity and was ultimately charged with murder. He was sentenced to life in prison but tragically committed suicide in his jail cell. His unique journey is detailed in a Netflix documentary titled Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

#4 - Manti Te'o

New Orleans Saints LB Manti Te'o

After an outstanding college football career at Notre Dame, Manti Te'o spent eight seasons in the NFL, split between the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. He is probably best remembered for his infamous catfishing scandal that went viral.

Te'o claimed that his girlfriend and his grandmother died on the same day in 2012 while he was still at Notre Dame, but it was later revealed that his girlfriend never existed. She was a catfish, someone pretending to be someone else on the internet. The intricate details of the complex scandal are outlined in a Netflix documentary titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist.

#5 - Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady recently released a documentary about his life and career on ESPN+ titled Man in the Arena. He will now head over to Netflix to be part of a different type of project.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive Tom Brady has signed a deal with Netflix to be the subject of a roast in 2023 Tom Brady has signed a deal with Netflix to be the subject of a roast in 2023#PMSLive https://t.co/aWls0XfDQr

While it's not a documentary, Tom Brady will be the guest of honor for a comedic roast. His life and career will be the focus of the roast, so details of his various controversies will almost certainly be brought up. It will fittingly be titled Greatest Roasts of All Time.

