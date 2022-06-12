5 NFL players whose partners are more famous than they are 

Being an NFL player is mostly about being an athlete, but it also often results in becoming a celebrity. Many have become extremely famous over the course of their careers as a result of the constant attention from the media, as well as the massive contracts they receive.

In many NFL players' relationships with their significant others, they are the more famous ones who receive most of the public attention, but that's not always the situation. Some of their partners are more famous and popular than they are, and here are five such cases.

5 NFL players whose significant other is more of a celebrity than they are

#5 - Christian Ponder and Samantha Ponder

Christian and Samantha Ponder, Image Credit: Today.com

Christian Ponder spent four seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings. He won 14 games as a starter, while throwing 38 career touchdown passes. He was a college football standout who never quite lived up to his expectations.

While his career was short, his wife Samantha Ponder is still a recognizable figure among many football fans. She currently serves as an anchor for ESPN on several shows, but most importantly for their weekly production of Sunday NFL Countdown during the season.

#4 - Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker at the ESPYs

Eric Decker spent eight NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans. He recorded 5,816 career yards and 53 touchdowns during a relatively successful career.

E! News @enews They're back! Jessie James Decker stopped by #DailyPop to discuss what we can expect from the return of Eric & Jessie. They're back! Jessie James Decker stopped by #DailyPop to discuss what we can expect from the return of Eric & Jessie. https://t.co/vUdsg0yYDc

His wife Jessie James Decker is a successful recording artist who performs country and pop music while being recognized on the Billboard charts. The two of them starred together in a reality series called Eric & Jessie: Game On, which ran for 20 episodes across three seasons.

5 NFL players whose celebrity partner is more famous than they are

#3 - Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha, Image Credit: ELLE

Nnamdi Asomugha played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders, Piladelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. During his peak with the Raiders, he was one of the best cornerbacks in the league, being selected to four All-Pro teams.

Asomugha married Kerry Washington, an A-list actress in Hollywood who has featured in many popular projects. Some of her highlights include starring in the hit TV show Scandal, as well as the highly successful movie Django: Unchained.

#2 - Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the ESPYs

Quarterback Russell Wilson helped the Seattle Seahawks win two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl ring during his incredible run with the team. He is also one of the most popular players in the NFL, with a huge fan base and social following.

Russell Wilson is married to Ciara, who is an extremely successful recording artist and dancer. Many of her songs have been featured on the Billboard charts and several have gone platinum. She is widely considered one of the pioneers of Crunk music, helping to create and popularize the genre that made many other musicians famous as well.

#1 - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrate a Super Bowl victory

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings and ten Conference Championships with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won three NFL MVP awards while being the all-time leader in most passing categories. He is also one of the most successful celebrities off the field as well, with a huge social following and several thriving businesses.

Gisele Bundchen is one of the only celebrities in the world who is more popular and accomplished than Tom Brady. She is one of the most successful supermodels of all time, having featured in almost every major publication and making more money than any other model ever during her incredible career.

