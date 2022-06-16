5 NFL players who could win their first MVP award in the 2022 season

The NFL MVP award has been dominated by quarterbacks in recent years. Out of the last 15 MVP winners, 14 have been quarterbacks, including each of the last nine. This trend is likely to continue as the passing game continues to become more important in the modern game.

The NFL season is quickly approaching, with several quarterbacks having a legitimate shot at winning the MVP award. Here are the five most likely first-time winners in the 2022 campaign.

#5 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Around the midway point of the 2021 NFL season, Dak Prescott was one of the top favorites to win the MVP award for his consistently impressive performances. While his stats dropped off as the year went on, he remained incredibly efficient.

says Dak for MVP "People who still doubt Dak are not worth us discussing because they are imbeciles. ... This year the Cowboys are far and away better than the Chiefs ... and Dak Prescott has been better than Patrick Mahomes this year." @Foxworth24 says Dak for MVP "People who still doubt Dak are not worth us discussing because they are imbeciles. ... This year the Cowboys are far and away better than the Chiefs ... and Dak Prescott has been better than Patrick Mahomes this year."@Foxworth24 says Dak for MVP 👀 https://t.co/VBFVdcNvEV

Prescott ranked third with a 104.2 passer rating and fourth with a 68.8 completion percentage, while throwing 37 touchdowns against just ten interceptions during the 2021 season. He is projected to lead the Dallas Cowboys back to the playoffs in 2022, and if he does, he could be a potential MVP candidate again.

#4 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is the best quarterback over 30 years old who has never won an MVP award, despite several spectacular seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Among his many accomplishments, he helped them win two NFC titles and a Super Bowl.

Wilson will begin the 2022 NFL season with a brand new team for the first time after being traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. He will be surrounded by young and talented weapons such as Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, so it will be interesting to see what the veteran can do in a new offensive system with a fresh supporting cast.

#3 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert was one of only two quarterbacks during the 2021 NFL season to eclipse 5,000 passing yards. He also completed 66 percent of his passes while throwing 38 touchdown passes, improving on his already impressive rookie campaign from 2020.

Through two career seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers so far, Herbert has already racked up 9,350 passing yards and 69 touchdown passes. If he continues at the rate he's going, it's almost a guarantee that he's going to win an MVP award at some point.

#2 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen is currently one of the preseason betting favorites to take home the MVP award for the 2022 NFL season. His unique combination of throwing power, rushing abilities, and composure makes him a special player with a dominant skillset. He is also one of the main reasons why the Buffalo Bills are among the Super Bowl favorites for the 2022 season.

Allen finished the 2021 season ranked in the top ten in passing yards and passing touchdowns, while finishing in the top three among quarterbacks in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. If he continues to thrive in both areas as he has been, he has as good a shot as anyone to win the NFL MVP this year.

#1 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow finished the 2021 season ranked third in the NFL MVP voting, despite playing in only his second season and the first full campaign of his career. He also helped the Cincinnati Bengals win the AFC title last year while quickly emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

During Burrow's impressive 2021 season, he was the only quarterback to complete more than 70 percent of his passes as he led the entire league in completion percentage. He is also ranked second in passer rating while leading the NFL with 8.9 yards per completion.

