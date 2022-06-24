5 NFL QBs who could lead the league in TDs next season ft. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more

During the 2021 NFL season, nine quarterbacks exceeded 30 touchdown passes and ten more quarterbacks recorded, at least, 20 touchdown passes. The passing game continues to grow in importance in the modern version of football, resulting in massive passing statistics annually.

Th 2022 NFL season is just a couple of months away, and it's fair to expect another year featuring elite quarterback performances. Here are five who could potentially lead the entire NFL in passing touchdowns during the upcoming 2022 season.

#5 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has consistently improved his skillset since entering the league and is now among the elite class of quarterbacks. Over the last two seasons, Allen has combined for a massive 73 touchdown passes in the high-powered Buffalo Bills offense.

Allen will enter the 2022 NFL season as one of the clear favorites to be in contention for the NFL MVP award for the first time in his developing career. Leading the league in touchdown passes would significantly improve his chances of winning the award.

#4 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is one of the safest bets to be among the league leaders on touchdown passes during the 2022 NFL season. He has recorded 75 passing touchdowns over the last two years and 151 over the last four seasons since being named the starting quarterback. He threw for 50 touchdowns during his 2018 MVP season, making him one of only three players ever to complete, at least, 50.

NFL @NFL Remember when @PatrickMahomes threw a career-high six touchdown passes in just his third career start? Remember when @PatrickMahomes threw a career-high six touchdown passes in just his third career start? https://t.co/fmHZtoFFF6

Head coach Andy Reid's offensive system for the Kansas City Chiefs is extremely pass-heavy. His signature scheme combined with Mahomes' incredible arm talent has been a perfect recipe for massive passing statistics every season so far.

#3 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert had an incredible rookie year during the 2020 season, including throwing 31 touchdown passes. He elevated his production even further during the 2021 season while recording 38 passing touchdowns. He also eclipsed 5,000 passing yards last year, becoming only the ninth player ever to do so in a single season.

Herbert appears to be on a rapid upward trajectory moving forward as one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. He looks to be in line for another big year in 2022, especially since he is returning almost all of his offensive weapons once again.

#2 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady was statistically the most productive quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, leading the league in both passing yards and touchdowns. He threw an incredible 43 touchdown passes, the second most in any season of his entire legendary career, while also leading the league in touchdowns for the fifth time.

Kendell Hollowell @KHollowell_ Tom Brady has won 3 Super Bowl s, 2 Super Bowl MVP’s and a league MVP since Max Kellerman said this Tom Brady has won 3 Super Bowls, 2 Super Bowl MVP’s and a league MVP since Max Kellerman said this https://t.co/3DEKZXLdqb

Brady will be 45 years old during the 2022 NFL season. This could be a legitimate reason for any other player's production to predictably begin to severely decline, but age is apparently irrelevant for Brady. He's playing as good right now as he ever has during his more than two decades of career.

#1 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford tied his career-best by completing 41 touchdown passes during the 2021 NFL season, making him one of just two players to exceed 40 passing touchdowns. It was part of an amazing season in his first year with his new team, which also included winning a Super Bowl ring.

Stafford has a legitimate chance to increase production in his second season in the new offensive system with head coach Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams also added Allen Robinson II during the free agency period, giving them another offensive weapon to work with.

