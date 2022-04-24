5 NFL stadiums that have never hosted a Super Bowl

The NFL changes its host city for the Super Bowl each season. Several factors determine the stadium where the Super Bowl will be played each year. The NFL generally picks either a stadium in a warm-weather climate or one that is a dome, where the weather is irrelevant. They also like to feature brand new stadiums with state-of-the-art facilities.

Location is another factor that plays into the decision of host cities for the Super Bowl. The NFL usually selects stadiums in large cities with a ton of accommodations for all travelers and visitors who will be attending the game. They tend to avoid choosing a host stadium located in a relatively small city.

While the strategy somewhat makes sense from the NFL's perspective from an entertainment standpoint, it has led to about half of the team's stadiums never getting a chance to host a Super Bowl. Here are five of the most iconic stadiums in the entire NFL that have never been a host in Super Bowl history.

Iconic NFL stadiums that have never hosted a Super Bowl

#5 - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers home Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises of all time. They have won six Super Bowls throughout their history, tied with the New England Patriots for the most by any team in NFL history. Despite their many appearances, the Steelers have never been able to host a Super Bowl, primarily because of the frigid winter weather and the smaller stadium capacity.

#4 - Mile High Stadium, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos home Mile High Stadium

The Mile High Stadium is one of the most iconic and famous in the NFL. The issue with being in Denver as the home for the Broncos is the frigid winter temperatures and the high likelihood of snow, which the NFL tries their hardest to avoid.

#3 - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs home Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most recognizable in the NFL. It gets its name because it was built in the shape of an arrowhead, fitting in with the overall brand of the Kansas City Chiefs. Like most cities that have not had the opportunity to host, Kansas City can be extremely brutal in the winter, which is when the Super Bowl takes place every season.

#2 - Soldier Field, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears home Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are one of the oldest and most storied franchises in NFL history. They are one of only two teams, along with the Arizona Cardinals, who were original members of the NFL when it was initially founded back in 1920. The Bears also have the most Hall of Famers of any NFL team.

The Bears have been located in Chicago since 1921 and have played all of their home games at Soldier Field since the 1971 NFL season. Being located in Chicago, one of the largest market cities in the entire country, should make Soldier Field a good choice for a host. Still, it's yet another situation where the NFL has avoided it because of the climate.

#1 - Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers home Lambeau Field

Like the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers are one of the oldest and most storied franchises in NFL history. They also have one of the most iconic and unique homes in the entire NFL located in Green Bay.

Lambeau Field is widely considered one of the best experiences and atmospheres to attend a football game because of its history and reputation. Unfortunately, subzero winter temperatures, extreme amounts of freezing, and snowfall have resulted in no hosting opportunities for the big game.

