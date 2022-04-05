5 NFL teams expected to have a big turnaround in 2022 NFL season

While some NFL teams impressed during the 2021 NFL season, others failed to live up to expectations.

The 2022 NFL season will bring new opportunities for every team and some of them are eager to turn things around and get back on the right track. Here are five teams expected to do so in the upcoming season.

5 NFL teams who are projected to turn things around in the 2022 NFL season

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2021 season with the worst record in the NFL. One of the big reasons was the poor performance of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Despite his struggles last year, he is still one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects of all time and is in a much better position to succeed in his second year.

Clay Harbor @clayharbs82 The people who are calling Trevor Lawrence a bust already need to realize that this guy is barely 22 years old. He’s actually younger than Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond ridder, Matt Corral and Carson Strong. Future is still bright for Lawrence. #jaguars The people who are calling Trevor Lawrence a bust already need to realize that this guy is barely 22 years old. He’s actually younger than Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond ridder, Matt Corral and Carson Strong. Future is still bright for Lawrence. #jaguars

One of the main upgrades the Jaguars made this year was bringing in head coach Doug Pederson to replace Urban Meyer.

They were also aggressive during the 2022 free agency period, adding players such as Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Arden Key and Evan Engram. They should be a better team on both sides of the ball and are expected to take a step forward this year.

#4 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest blockbuster trades of all time when they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans for a massive package of draft picks over the next few years.

The last time Deshaun Watson played was during the 2020 season, when he led the league in passing yards. He should provide a major upgrade from Baker Mayfield, who has played inconsistently throughout his career so far.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers fell one game shy of making the 2021 playoffs after losing their final game of the regular season to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and should continue to improve. The Chargers also retained their offensive weapons for the 2022 season.

Further, the Chargers made two major upgrades to their defense by acquiring JC Jackson and Khalil Mack during the 2022 offseason.

They have the potential to not only compete for a playoff spot, but to be legitimate contenders to win the AFC this upcoming season.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

There was a time during the 2021 season when many around the league considered the Indianapolis Colts a serious threat to win the AFC conference title. They faded towards the end of the regular season, but needed just one win in their last two games to clinch a playoff spot.

They lost both of them and ultimately missed out on the postseason, including a loss to the Jaguars, who had the worst record in the entire league. Much of the blame could go to the poor performances of quarterback Carson Wentz. The Colts went out and traded for Matt Ryan to replace him for the 2022 season.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos finished the 2021 season with a decent 7-10 record because of their talented roster loaded with solid players.

They have always felt like they are an elite quarterback away from being legitimate Super Bowl contenders and will finally have one for the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

