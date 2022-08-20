5 NFL teams likely to be sold by their owners soon ft. Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders

Owning an NFL team is one of the most desired business ventures in the entire world. Each franchise is worth over two billion dollars and generates insane annual revenue that basically guarantees profitability and growth every year. This is why so few NFL franchises ever go up for sale.

While it's rare for NFL teams to be sold, sometimes outside circumstances play a major factor in ownership, which can result in a franchise going on the market for sale.

Here are five NFL teams that could potentially be sold in the near future given their current ownership situation.

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos

Dean Spanos has long insisted that he would never sell the Los Angeles Chargers no matter what. While that may be honorable, he may not have a choice at some point as he doesn't solely own the team. He owns 15% and controls the trust that owns an additional 36% of the team.

Many reports have claimed that there is a disagreement between the Spanos siblings, who each own a 15% stake, about what to do with the team. They are apparently split between keeping it and selling it.

His sister, Dea Spanos Berberian, along with her two sons, recently filed a lawsuit against Dean Spanos for dishonesty with family funds. Berberian has also been clear that she wants to sell the team.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen

While Jody Allen currently controls the ownership group of the Seattle Seahawks, she technically doesn't own the team. Her brother Paul Allen owned the Seahawks prior to his passing and left it entirely in his trust. Jody Allen controls the trust.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks Statement from Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust Statement from Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust https://t.co/y3G5aSVhng

There are reports that Paul Allen left instructions in his trust to sell the NFL franchise as well as many other assets, including the Portland Trail Blazers, to liquidate and reallocate the funds. If this is true, the Seahawks could be the next NFL team up for sale.

#3 - Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey

The Chicago Bears were rumored to possibly be going up for sale in 2021, but that still hasn't happened yet. The possibility of selling the historic franchise likely came about because their principal owner, Virginia McCaskey, is currently 99 years old.

It may be sad to say, but she is in the final stage of her life and there are currently no official plans for succession.

McCaskey is left with two potential options. She can either leave the team in her will, in which case it may end up being sold anyway. Or, she can sell it herself and have some control over who buys it, the price, and where exactly the money goes from that point.

#4 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson

The New Orleans Saints are one NFL team that will definitely be going up for sale eventually, according to current owner Gayle Benson. She said in an interview with the New Orleans Times in 2021 that when she passes away, her plan is to sell the team and send the profits to various different charities.

Gayle Benson inherited the Saints from her husband Tom Benson upon his passing. She is currently 75 years old and there's no way of knowing how much longer she will remain an NFL owner. It's just clear that when she moves on, the franchise will be sold as per her wishes as the principal owner.

#5 - Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder would likely never sell the Washington Commanders if it was up to him, but he may not have a choice. He has long been one of the most controversial owners not just in NFL, but the entire world of sports, due to the many scandals he's been alleged to have been involved in.

Dan Snyder was most recently fined $10 million due to a lawsuit that claimed his NFL franchise was a hostile work environment for its employees. The charges of unsavory happenings include sexual harassment and unethical labor tactics.

He is also under federal investigation for potentially falsifying profit-sharing reports. If found guilty, he may be forced to sell the team.

