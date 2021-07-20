5 NFL teams that shouldn't be overlooked heading into the 2021-22 season

Every NFL season, there are a few teams that mount playoff runs out of nowhere. And, of course, it can go the other way as well when teams who are consistently good have disappointing seasons.

With the Cleveland Browns shocking the league in 2020 by making a playoff run, there are a couple of teams that have the potential to be just as good this season but might not be getting the attention they deserve.

5 NFL teams flying under the radar in 2021

#1 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins sometimes get overlooked in the AFC East. With so much talk surrounding the Buffalo Bills last season as they won the division and with the New England Patriots missing the playoffs, some forget about how great the 2020 season was for Miami.

The Dolphins finished 10-6 and with the additions they made this offseason, they could do even better in 2021. It could be a tough feat for Miami as the Bills will be just as competitive and the Patriots and Jets are both trying to be the NFL's comeback teams.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

There is always so much conversation surrounding quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Mike Zimmer led the Vikings to the NFL playoffs in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Minnesota did finish the 2020 season with a disappointing 7-9 season, but showed a lot of promise in many ways.

Running back Dalvin Cook has been a force in the running game and wide receiver Justin Jefferson had one of the best rookie seasons in the NFL with over 1,400 receiving yards.

Predict Justin Jefferson’s 2021 stat line 🔮 pic.twitter.com/c5SCHNsGql — PFF (@PFF) July 12, 2021

#3 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made a quarterback swap with the Los Angeles Rams and it may not be a bad thing for the Lions. Matthew Stafford did give everything he had for Detroit and was consistently one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he stayed healthy.

The Lions are the least talked about team in the NFC North. That said, the Green Bay Packers are embroiled in considerable drama, and the quarterback situation with the Chicago Bears and the Vikings is also in flux.

With yet another new head coach, Jared Goff may be the "pop" the Lions need with a fresh face under center. Can they grab this opportunity with both hands?

#4 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are officially the only team that hasn't changed their quarterback in over a decade now with the retirement of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last season and have dreams of doing it again in 2021. It will be a tall task to defeat Tom Brady twice in a season, but the Falcons could still improve either way.

With the addition of rookie Kyle Pitts, the Falcons have added another dimension to their offense even with the loss of iconic receiver Julio Jones.

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger appears to be heading into his final season as an NFL quarterback. All things considered, the Steelers did bulk up their roster during the 2021 NFL Draft. Even with the addition of a standout rookie running back in Najee Harris, as well as other offensive pieces, the Steelers continue to be doubted by others across the league.

The Steelers may have lost a few defensive playmakers, but with Cam Hayward and T.J. Watt leading the defense, they should never be counted out. With one of the most stacked wide receiving cores in the NFL in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, the offense should be just fine. The Steelers should make their mark in the AFC North this year.

