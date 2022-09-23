5 NFL trades that could be a game-changer in 2022 season feat. Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky and fans everywhere have had their first big bite of the NFL season. After two games, fans and pundits have their earliest indications of what teams could be destined for greatness, while others are bracing for the worst. Some teams feel like they could be just a player away.

By mid-season, the greats, the almosts, and those preparing for 2023 will be engaging in trade talks with star players.

Seasons could be flipped on their heads as one player ditches one jersey for another. Here are five trades that could change the fate of teams across the league.

#5 - New England Patriots trade Jonnu Smith and a second-round pick to Philadelphia Eagles for Quez Watkins

The Patriots could be hovering around .500 as the trade deadline approaches. At this point, one aspect of the team that is missing a deep-threat option. They have plenty of possession receivers who can run routes as well as anyone. They, however, do not have any one who can take the top off the defense like Quez Watkins. Jonnu Smith has lost the starting job to Hunter Henry and could be seen as trade bait for the right team.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Ben Fennell @BenFennell_NFL So so impressed with Pats rookie Cole Strange today… Some big boy 1-on-1 reps vs Cam Heyward So so impressed with Pats rookie Cole Strange today… Some big boy 1-on-1 reps vs Cam Heyward https://t.co/4AjFrupT8i Patriots also ran behind Strange on almost every play of their game-clinching drive. Big performance by the rookie. twitter.com/BenFennell_NFL… Patriots also ran behind Strange on almost every play of their game-clinching drive. Big performance by the rookie. twitter.com/BenFennell_NFL…

The Eagles are not locked in with their current tight end room. Dallas Goedert leads the locker room, and several unknowns sit behind him. Of course, losing a deep threat receiver costs a premium, which is why a second-round pick would be necessary. The Patriots have sold out in free agency before, so a jump to the trade block wouldn't be too big of a leap as the team slips behind the Bills and Dolphins.

#4 - Green Bay Packers trade Jordan Love and a secon-round pick to Washington Commanders for Terry McLaurin

The Jordan Love experiment effectively ended after Rodgers signed his new deal extending him into the known future. Meanwhile, the Commanders could quickly cool on Carson Wentz, who lasted just one year in Indianapolis. Adding Love would help the Commanders considerably as a last-ditch effort to save 2022 and set themselves up well for 2023.

Love is still a relatively untested player in the NFL, so the Commanders would jump at the chance for another de facto quality rookie. Meanwhile, it is no secret that the Packers need weapons out wide. Adding Terry McLaurin, who is a 1,000-yard machine in his time in the league, would satiate Rodgers and return the Packers to the class of the NFC.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys trade third-round pick to Pittsburgh Steelers for Mitchell Trubisky

Cooper Rush may have just upset the Cincinnati Bengals, but there is still a long way to go. Dak Prescott could still miss another seven games or more. Rush simply isn't the solution at backup quarterback for the Cowboys over the long haul. Mitchell Trubisky, meanwhile, could be the solution.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress Our NFL insider @ProFootballTalk on @937theFan on benching Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett: "You have to give the people what they want at some point." Our NFL insider @ProFootballTalk on @937theFan on benching Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett: "You have to give the people what they want at some point."

With the team receiving praise for their defense, and specifically Micah Parsons, there is a tried-and-true formula to winning with Trubisky. Trubisky went 12-4 and made the playoffs twice with a great defense when he was with the Bears. He also was a backup quarterback last season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are trying to transition to Kenny Pickett. With Prescott's injury issues becoming apparent, it is clear the team needs a premium at the backup quarterback spot. Trubisky could be that guy. Put simply, the trade makes sense on a number of levels.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks trade Geno Smith and a fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh Steelers for Mitchell Trubisky

Geno Smith may have started hot against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, but the Seahawks have been effectively shut down since the end of the first half of that game. The preseason made it clear that Drew Lock is not the solution. However, Mitchell Trubisky could be coming free this year with the right offer.

The Steelers don't need a quarterback controversy between Trubisky and Pickett once the rookie eventually takes over, so a trade makes sense to keep order. Meanwhile, the Seahawks aim to run the ball, play defense, and win without asking the quarterback to do too much. That is effectively what the Steelers quarterback has made a career of doing. The trade makes sense for both sides.

#1 - Tennessee Titans trade Derrick Henry to Las Vegas Raiders for Davante Adams

This could turn the division race on its head in both divisions. Rumors swirled that Josh Jacobs was on his way out after he played late into the preseason while other starters sat. Meanwhile, the Titans elected to lean on their running game when they chose to trade AJ Brown to the Eagles during the NFL Draft.

Now at 0-2, both teams could be questioning their philosophy. Swapping one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for one of the best running backs in the NFL would allow both teams to quickly pivot their offensive philosophies to catch up in their respective divisions.

