5 Of the best rated NFL teams in Madden 23 ft. Buccaneers, Packers, and more

Madden 23 recently released the full slate of their overall team ratings for all 32 NFL teams. All player ratings for a particular team factor into the overall team rating, so generally the best all-around rosters will earn the highest team ratings in the ultra-popular football video game franchise in an attempt to make it as realistic to the NFL as possible.

In addition to the overall team rating, each NFL franchise also receives an individual rating for their offense, defense, and special teams, all of which factor into the final overall rating. This makes it important to have a solid balance of the three phases in order to maximize the overall team rating. Here are five of the best overall teams in Madden 23.

#5 - Baltimore Ravens (87)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most balanced in Madden 23 in addition to their overall team rating being among the top five NFL teams. They are one of only three teams, along with the San Franciscos 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, to receive a rating above 80 for offense, defense, and special teams.

The Ravens earned the highest special teams rating in the game with an 88 overall, including Justin Tucker being the top-rated kicker. They also feature Lamar Jackson, the highest-rated quarterback in speed, acceleration, and agility in Madden 23.

#4 - Green Bay Packers (88)

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

While Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFL MVP in each of the previous two seasons, most probably think about offense first when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. Madden 23 went the other way, ranking their 87 defense higher than their 86 offense.

Rodgers is the second-highest rated quarterback in the game this year, but their offensive rating likely took a hit when Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. If Rodgers can dominate without Adams, the ratings can be adjusted accordingly during the season.

#3 - Los Angeles Rams (88)

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Despite being the defending Super Bowl champion from the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams received the third-best overall team rating in Madden 23. Their 85 offensive rating is ranked eighth in the game, while their 76 special teams rating ranks just 15th.

Where the Rams really shine in the game this year is on defense. They received an 88 defensive rating, which is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best overall defense. The Rams can thank two of their superstars for that, as Jalen Ramsey is the top-rated cornerback and Aaron Donald joined the Madden 99 Club for an NFL record-tying sixth consecutive season.

#2 - Buffalo Bills (89)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best overall teams in Madden 23 for their elitely balanced combination of offense and defense. Their 88 defensive rating is tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the best in the game, while their 89 offensive rating is ranked as the second best.

The Bills are one of only two teams, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, to be ranked in the top five in both offensive ratings as well as defensive rating. Josh Allen is ranked as the fourth-best quarterback in the game, including being the only player in Madden 23 with a 99 throwing power while also being ranked in the top five in speed among quarterbacks.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned the highest overall team rating in Madden 23 as the only team that exceeds a 90 overall rating. Their solid 85 defensive rating ranks seventh, while their 92 offensive rating is the best in the game.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The highest rated QB once again... Tom Brady's Madden ratings over the years are CRAZY 🤯



'01: 57

'02: 51

'03: 84

'04: 90

'05: 95

'06: 97

'07: 98

'08: 99

'09: 99

'10: 97

'11: 95

'12: 99

'13: 98

'14: 97

'15: 93

'16: 97

'17: 94

'18: 99

'19: 99

'20: 96

'21: 90

'22: 97



'23: 97 The highest rated QB once again... Tom Brady's Madden ratings over the years are CRAZY 🤯'01: 57'02: 51'03: 84'04: 90'05: 95'06: 97'07: 98'08: 99'09: 99'10: 97'11: 95'12: 99'13: 98'14: 97'15: 93'16: 97'17: 94'18: 99'19: 99'20: 96'21: 90'22: 97'23: 97 https://t.co/B6HbgLKJ7Q

Not only does their 92 rating lead all offensive ratings, but it's the only unit, including offense, defense, and special teams, to receive a 90 or more rating. Much of that can be credited to Tom Brady, who is the best-rated quarterback this year with a 97 rating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far