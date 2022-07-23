Top 5 quarterbacks with highest speed ratings in Madden NFL 23 ft. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

Madden NFL 23 has officially released all the player ratings for this year's version of the mega-popular video game franchise. In addition to placing an overall rating on each NFL player, an individual rating is also given for all of their skills and attributes. This is based on how they have performed on the real-life football field, in an attempt to make the game as realistic as possible.

Speed is one of the most important attributes for quarterbacks in Madden. Fast quarterbacks allow users to be more creative in their offensive styles while putting an extreme amount of pressure on opposing defenses. Here are the five highest speed ratings handed out to quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23.

#5 - Josh Allen (89)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has one of the most unique skillsets of any quarterback in the entire league. He is one of the fastest and best rushing quarterbacks while also having one of the strongest arms, which has proven to be a lethal combination.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports Josh Allen is the 1st player with 4,500+ PASS YDS/35+ PASS TD/5+ RUSH TD during 1 season and the 1st player to record 300+ PASS YDS/70+ CMP%/50+ RUSH YDS during 1 postseason GP in NFL history Josh Allen is the 1st player with 4,500+ PASS YDS/35+ PASS TD/5+ RUSH TD during 1 season and the 1st player to record 300+ PASS YDS/70+ CMP%/50+ RUSH YDS during 1 postseason GP in NFL history https://t.co/52k9UEUKv0

Madden NFL 23 has reflected this skillset in Allen's ratings. HIs 89 speed is among the top five quarterbacks and he is the only player in the game to receive a 99 rating for throwing power. He is also the fourth-highest rated overall quarterback with a 92 rating.

#4 - Justin Fields (90)

Chicago Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields

Justin Fields is one of only four quarterbacks in Madden 23 to receive a 90 or higher speed rating. He earned his rating by showing impressive mobility in college with the Ohio State Buckeyes and during his rookie season with the Chicago Bears.

Fields received the highest speed rating of any quarterback who was a rookie during the 2021 NFL season. His 74 overall rating ranks third among last year’s rookies and 24th among all quarterbacks.

#2 (tied) - Kyler Murray (92)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is tied for the second highest speed rating among quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23 with an impressive 92. He is one of only three quarterbacks in the game to receive a speed rating that exceeds a 90, making his legs a dangerous weapon.

NFL @NFL

360 pass yards

‍♂️ 67 rush yards

4 total TDs



@AZCardinals | #RedSea @K1 made a statement on #SNF 360 pass yards‍♂️ 67 rush yards4 total TDs .@K1 made a statement on #SNF:💪 360 pass yards🏃‍♂️ 67 rush yards👏 4 total TDs@AZCardinals | #RedSea https://t.co/RW7z0BcpSB

Murray also received a strong 95 acceleration rating as well as a 93 agility rating, making him difficult to tackle in the open field. His acceleration and agility are both the second-highest among all quarterbacks in the game. His 84 overall rating ranks 11th.

#2 (tied) - Malik Willis (92)

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis

Despite not playing a game in the league, rookie Malik Willis is tied for the second-highest speed rating in Madden NFL 23. He earned a high rating by running a blazing fast time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash while still in college. Though he opted not to run another one during the 2022 NFL Combine.

Willis has received a 69 overall rating in Madden 23, which may sound low at first, but it's the second highest overall rating among all rookie quarterbacks. He has also received an impressive 94 throwing power, ranking him fifth among all quarterbacks in that category.

#1 - Lamar Jackson (96)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

It should come as no surprise that Lamar Jackson has received the highest speed rating among all quarterbacks in Madden 23. His 96 rating clears the field by at least four points and he also leads the way in many other mobility attributes too.

Jackson's mobility ratings include his 96 speed, 96 acceleration, and 95 agility. He leads all quarterbacks on all three of those attributes. He has also received an 87 overall rating, making him the eighth-highest rated quarterback.

