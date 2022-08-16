5 Players ranked criminally low on NFL's top 100 players list feat. Russell Wilson and Von Miller

Each year for the last 12 seasons, the NFL has released its annual list of their top 100 overall players in the league. The rankings are based on a poll of all current NFL players. It's a list of the best players made by their peers who play against them on the football field.

The 2022 edition of the NFL's top 100 players is currently being released, with players ranked 51 to 100 officially being announced. As with any rankings in any season, there is always room for debate for where a player deserves to be ranked. Here are five players who appear to be ranked way too low this year.

#1 - Shaquil Barrett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Shaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett checks in at number 86 in this year's rankings. Perhaps he deserves to be ranked in the top 50 for how good he's been on the edge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barrett led the entire NFL with 19.5 sacks during the 2019-20 season and followed that up with 18 additional sacks over the next two seasons. He has also recorded four more sacks in six playoff games with the Buccaneers while totaling 11 forced fumbles.

#2 - Von Miller

Buffalo Bills EDGE Von Miller

Von Miller is surprisingly ranked just 93rd in the 2022 top 100 list. While he may be a bit past his prime at this point in his career, the notable pass rusher is still one of the most feared players in the NFL.

Von Miller has recorded at least eight sacks in each of the last seven seasons. He's been selected to seven All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls in what will likely be a Hall of Fame career.

#3 - Roquan Smith

Chicago Bears ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith is one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. His dynamic skillset and elite versatility make him a uniquely special player in the middle of any defense. Receiving the 84th ranking this year seems quite low for the elite linebacker.

Smith has been selected as a second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons while eclipsing 100 total tackles during every year of his career so far. In just four seasons, he's also chipped in with five interceptions, 14 sacks, and 17 defended passes.

#4 - Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He's been selected for the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons in the league so far. He's accumulated more than 37,000 career passing yards and has thrown nearly 300 touchdown passes. He's appeared in two Super Bowls and came away with a victory in one of them.

Wilson enters the 2022-23 NFL season at just 32 years of age, so he is still in the prime of his athletic career, especially as a quarterback. He somehow ranks just 61st in this year's version of the NFL top 100, despite consistently proving his elite talents. Kyler Murray is currently ranked higher at 57th, which is hard to justify at this point in each of their careers.

#5 - Tyron Smith

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith has been one of the most dominant offensive tackles in the league for nearly a decade. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl in eight of the last nine seasons, and the year he missed it, he only appeared in two games due to an injury.

NFL Network @nflnetwork



LT Tyron Smith takes spot 92 on the One of the best left tackles in the game @dallascowboys LT Tyron Smith takes spot 92 on the #NFLTop100 One of the best left tackles in the game 💪@dallascowboys LT Tyron Smith takes spot 92 on the #NFLTop100! https://t.co/PBxR5xfTIB

Smith has barely cracked the top 100, coming in at 92nd in the rankings this year. His consistent dominance at his position probably deserves a better number than that.

