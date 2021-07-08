NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Rams for the 2021-22 season

Five Los Angeles Rams stars likely to be on the move

Few NFL teams have the same number of superstars on their roster as the Los Angeles Rams. With an excellent quarterback, a lot of dominant defensive players, and the media's most beloved coach, the Rams have been a playoff team for some time now and should continue for the foreseeable future.

All these stars, of course, are expensive, and you can't always have everything you want. As much as the space in the salary cap next season is generous right now, Los Angeles won't be able to keep everyone they'd like on their roster. In this article, we take a look at five Rams stars likely to leave.

#1 - Darious Williams, CB

Williams became a star last year with four interceptions and successfully took on the role of second cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, complementing Jalen Ramsey with high-quality. Williams has been great at identifying routes and preventing opposing receivers from having a clean release on the scrimmage line.

He remained with the Rams as a restricted free agent in 2021 and there's nothing to suggest that his level will drop this year. If he keeps playing that way, however, some teams will be willing to pay him to be the principal cornerback, something Los Angeles won't be able to do with Ramsey already demanding too much money. The tendency is for him to become a free agent in 2022.

#2 - DeSean Jackson, WR

Jackson has had trouble staying healthy at the Philadelphia Eagles for the past two years and couldn't have the impact the team expected. Now with the Rams, he's a huge part of Sean McVay's system. That's, of course, if he can stay away from the injury report.

DeSean has the speed that every offensive coach loves to see on the field, but with his age and the health problems he's accumulated over the past few years, plus the rise of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell, his stay in Los Angeles is likely to be fast.

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

#3 - Micah Kiser, LB

Kiser had to replace the excellent Cory Littleton, quite the mission for a player who had barely seen the field in his two-year career.

Not that he did a bad job, just that it certainly wasn't what the Rams would have expected from a starting linebacker, especially those who need to cover from sideline to sideline and have seen Littleton emerge as an undrafted free agent in previous years towards stardom. The selection of Ernest Jones in the draft lowers his chances of staying on the roster from 2022 onwards.

Most missed tackles:

1. Cory Littleton - 11

t2. Micah Kiser - 9

t2. Landon Collins - 9

t4. Blessuan Austin - 8

t4. Jeremy Chinn - 8 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 18, 2020

#4 - Joseph Noteboom, T

Noteboom has failed to establish himself as a vital part of the Los Angeles Rams offense but he's still important because of his versatility, as he has experience lining up as a guard and tackle, an attribute always highly valued by the teams.

While it doesn't look like the Rams will change their tackle duo in the near future, with David Edwards dominating the left guard spot, Noteboom may find more playing time on some other team in 2022.

#5 - A'Shawn Robinson, DE

Robinson has always stood out for his athleticism, but his level on the field has also been a big disappointment since he was picked in the second round of the Draft by the Detroit Lions, the same team that picked up Michael Brockers through trade earlier this year.

Unless a miracle happens and Robinson manages to rekindle his career, the Rams will let him hit the market as a free agent in 2022.

