5 quarterbacks who will have the best rookie seasons in 2021

The first three selections made in the 2021 NFL Draft were of quarterbacks. Each season, some of the most highly touted rookies play in that position. The drafting of top-rated rookie quarterbacks is inevitably followed by speculation about how much playing time they will get in their debut season.

Despite being highly rated, such players often have to endure a frustrating first season in the NFL starved of time on the field and forced to warm the benches. In this article, we will look at five quarterbacks who are most likely to buck this trend.

5 rookie quarterbacks set to have a stellar debut season

#1 Trevior Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems to have the best opportunity to enjoy a successful first season. Lawrence has only ever lost two games as a quarterback in high school at Clemson. He is good enough to definitely give the Jaguars a fighting chance in the AFC South once again.

While at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence threw for over 3,000 yards each season and made a total of 90 touchdowns in three seasons. It will also help that the Jaguars drafted Lawrence's Clemson teammate, running back Travis Etienne. The Jaguars have said that Etienne will be used as an additional receiver, allowing for Lawrence to have that connection down the field.

#2 Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Quarterback Zach Wilson was successful at BYU and broke Steve Young's school record of completion percentage by raking up a success rate of 73.5%. Like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson is walking into a team that expects him to be the starting quarterback. The Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, so the job will be Wilson's right from the start.

The Jets have also drafted offensive linemen Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2020 and 2021 to give added protection to the young quarterback. The Jets also have some offensive weapons that Wilson could utilize. He is also a very mobile quarterback and isn't afraid to use his legs to make plays happen.

#3 Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have created an interesting situation for themselves. After signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton this offseason and declaring he was "QB1", the team then went on to draft quarterback Justin Fields in the first round.

Fields proved at Ohio State that he is a pro-style ready quarterback, leading the Buckeyes to the national championship game. The Bears moved up from the 20th draft pick to the 11th to ensure that they could draft him. If Fields wins the quarterback competition against Dalton, he should be quite successful. With a top wide receiver in Allen Robinson, who is ready and waiting for a big-armed quarterback, he should form a great partnership.

#4 Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance is one of many rookie quarterbacks who isn't necessarily going to begin the 2021 season as a starter. The San Francisco 49ers clearly drafted Lance as the future of the franchise, but that is not right now.

Lance played just one game in 2020 due to a rearranged Covid-19 season. He has a big arm and is already impressing his coaches at rookie camp and OTAs (Organized Team Activities). As for now, it seems that Jimmy Garoppolo will at least start the 2021 season.

"He has the opportunity to be pretty good, though. I like him."



#5 Mac Jones, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots re-signed quarterback Cam Newton to another one-year deal in 2021. They then drafted quarterback Mac Jones out of Alabama and also have quarterbacks Jarett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on the depth chart.

While that is quite a full quarterback room, the Patriots have made it known that Mac Jones is competing to be a starter. New England spent a lot of money this offseason to build a team of caliber after missing the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2008.

