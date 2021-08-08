5 reasons why the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedules in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have won the AFC North in 2020 but the team has a lot of work to do this offseason to overcome a lot of issues they had down the stretch. The Chicago Bears clinched a playoff spot with just a 8-8 record after a lackluster performance by the entire NFC last season.

But now going into the 2021 NFL season, the Steelers have the toughest schedule in the entire league and the Bears aren't far behind with their own schedule woes.

Here's why the Steelers and Bears are going to have their hands full with the 2021 slate.

Five reasons why the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedules in 2021

#1 - Strength of division

The Steelers are among the most competitive and strongest divisions in the entire NFL. Three of the four teams in the AFC North made it to the postseason in 2020. With that said, the Steelers will play the Ravens and Browns twice each, two of the toughest games on any schedule.

The Bears, too, find themselves in a tough NFC North. Having to play Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers twice, and once being in Lambeau Field. The Vikings and Lions have also proven to be tough games to play, regardless of their record.

#2 - Issues on the offense

The Steelers had the worst running game in the NFL in 2020. The Bears had inconsistency on the offense, which included quarterback issues. Although the Steelers and Bears alike have made adjustments to their offenses, there are still a lot of unknowns.

That makes every matchup even harder when you are unsure whether you have the ability to defeat the opponent.

#3 - Challenging first week matchups

The Steelers will travel to Orchard Park, New York, to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Bills were one of the best teams in the NFL last season and were just one game away from a trip to the Super Bowl. The Steelers also struggled against the Bills late last season.

The Bears will also have to travel, but to Los Angeles to take on the Rams and their former divisional foe, Matthew Stafford, who is now the new quarterback. A cross-country trip to start the season could be quite a challenging task.

#4 - Tough route to the bye week

The Bears have their bye week in week 10. However, leading up to that much-deserved time off, the Bears will have to play the Rams, Bengals, Browns, Lions, Raiders, Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers and Steelers. It's a tough road game to play the defending Super Bowl champions and Tom Brady will a tough battle in the hot Florida sun.

The Steelers will have a bye during week 7. But, as shown in 2020, the earlier the bye week, the more the Steelers struggled down the stretch. Before the bye week the Steelers have road games against the Bills and Packers.

#5 - Out of conference opponents

If playing divisional opponents isn't difficult enough, it's the out-of-conference matchups that make it even harder. As mentioned, the Steelers will travel to Green Bay. They will also have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take in the Chiefs late in the season.

The Bears are scheduled to play the AFC North, which includes the Steelers, Browns, Ravens and Bengals. Those are all expected to be tough games.

