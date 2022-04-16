5 TEs who were the biggest one-season wonders in NFL history

It is difficult for NFL teams to find tight ends who produce consistent production each year. While many of them have relatively low output, every once in a while one will break out for a huge season.

There have been players who produced superb performances in one season but failed to keep the good work going. A few of these one-season wonders have been seen in NFL history. Here are five of the most prominent examples of such tight ends.

#5 - Ed Dickson, Baltimore Ravens

Ed Dickson was selected with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. So, he had relatively high expectations, especially for a tight end.

He was rarely used in his rookie season, recording just 11 receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown, but really got things rolling in his second season. Dickson recorded 52 receptions for 548 yards and five touchdowns in year two, showing why he was a highly rated tight end prospect.

It looked as though he was trending in the right direction, but his production vanished after that. He had just 56 receptions over the next three seasons combined and it took him five years to accumulate another five touchdowns.

#4 - Jordan Reed, Washington Commanders

While Jordan Reed produced several solid seasons during his seven-year career, none of them came close to his incredible 2015 season. Reed put together a massive stat line including 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to being the only Pro Bowl selection of his career.

During that year, Reed racked up 20 receptions more than any other season and nearly 300 additional yards. He averaged only three touchdowns per season in his other six years in the NFL.

#3 - Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville Jaguars

Marcedes Lewis has put together a long and relatively successful career spanning 16 seasons. Yet, he never quite lived up to the expectations raised due to him being a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He has only been selected to one Pro Bowl, which occurred in the 2010 season, his best by far.

During Lewis' one highly productive year, he recorded 58 receptions for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. He set career highs in all three statistical categories that year and doubled his second-best touchdown total.

Jason B. Hirschhorn @by_JBH



"It's hard to replace experience. ... Obviously, we're extremely glad we have him." #Packers tight-ends coach John Dunn seems pretty happy to have Marcedes Lewis back for another season."It's hard to replace experience. ... Obviously, we're extremely glad we have him." #Packers tight-ends coach John Dunn seems pretty happy to have Marcedes Lewis back for another season."It's hard to replace experience. ... Obviously, we're extremely glad we have him."

#2 - Jordan Cameron, Cleveland Browns

Jordan Cameron put together a massive breakout year in his third season with the Cleveland Browns. He was one of the top tight ends in the entire league during the 2013 season, exploding with 80 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns on his way to the Pro Bowl.

No other season in Cameron's career came close to his 2013 production. Nearly half of his career receptions and yardage totals came during the 2013 season and it also accounted for exactly half of his 14 total career touchdowns.

#1 - Gary Barnidge, Cleveland Browns

Gary Barnidge takes the crown as the biggest one-season wonder tight end in NFL history. Across his first six seasons, split between the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns, he totaled just 44 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns.

He broke out in an epic way in year seven for his only Pro Bowl selection. His spectacular 2015 season included 79 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. Barnidge came out of nowhere for one massive season and was out of the NFL just a year later.

