5 times Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews were super cheesy on Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany met when they were in high school and have been together ever since. Patrick was a star on the football and baseball fields while Brittany was a star in her own right on the soccer field.

The couple were married in March 2022 and have two children, daughter Sterling and infant son Bronze. Through their social media followings, Patrick has five million followers on Instagram and Brittany has over one million. The two share their family and business milestones with their fans.

Some of their most heartfelt family moments with their family are shown through pictures and videos. But some of what they share can be seen as quite 'cheesy' by some. The couple has definitely caught some fans off guard with their posts that have been seen as a bit ostentatious. Here are five occasions in which Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been a bit too cheesy on Instagram.

#5 A brand new car for Mother's Day, or was it?

Last year for Mother's Day, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a photo that appeared to show that he purchased Brittany a brand-new Ferrari.

The photos were a part of his Mother's Day tribute to his wife, and while many believed that the photos of the couple posing in front of the car were because it was a Mother's Day gift, it turned out it wasn't.

Brittany posted her own Instagram post that declared that he in fact didn't buy her a Ferrari. It was simply used as a backdrop for the photos.

#4 Coachella 2022

For those who don't attend events like Coachella and Stagecoach, seeing endless pictures on social media can get a bit annoying. The same can be true for athletes and celebrities who showcase their photos as well. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attended Coachella last year and their Instagram posts documenting their time at the outdoor festival in the desert were too much for some followers.

#3 Halloween costumes

Mahomes' family Halloween photos in October 2022 had many fans laughing. While the sweet photo showed their daughter was the true 'star' of the family, many couldn't let the image of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback dressed as a giant sun go.

Patrick Mahomes dressed as a sign had many NFL fans laughing.

#2 Instagram Q&A featuring Jackson Mahomes

In 2020, Brittany did a Q&A with fans on her Instagram stories. While most of the questions from fans were about her recent engagement and pregnancy announcement, there was a cameo from Patrick's younger brother Jackson. The once proclaimed TikTok star, was seen helping put a coffee table together and some were once again rubbed the wrong way by the way he acts.

#1 The State Farm promo

While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a well-known promoter for State farm, this season he was joined in his commecheesierrcials by his head coach Andy Reid. The commercials were hilarious, but the Instagram post was even chesier as the two stood side by side and Patrick had a moustache drawn upon his face.

Poll : 0 votes