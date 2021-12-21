5 times Tom Brady lost his cool on the football field

Tom Brady has been in the league a lot longer than most, and as such, he has been subject to losing his temper from time to time. That's to say, that sometimes Brady loses his cool to a degree that other players haven't.

Blown calls, missed assignments, and coaches have all found a way to annoy or get under Brady's skin at one point in his career. Even though it's not a good look, losing one's temper happens. We're all human. That being said, here are five times Tom Brady lost his cool while on the football field.

Also read: NFL fans react to Tom Brady destroying a tablet on the sidelines during embarrassing loss to Saints

Which Tom Brady temper flare is the worst?

#5 - Brady cusses at Saints DC

One of the milder cases of Tom Brady losing his cool happened during last night's game, which saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers literally drop the ball in their 9-0 shutout by the New Orleans Saints. Brady can often get away with things that any other defensive player might get flagged for.

Especially during these times, when taunting is a big-time penalty, Brady decides to jog over to the Saints sideline and tell their defensive coordinator to "Go f*** yourself." No one would be happy with having thrown a game-losing interception, but to go out of your way to run and cuss on the sidelines of your opponent is a bit much. Stay classy.

#4 - Brady vs Bill O'Brien

Bill O'Brien is not only known for tearing down the Houston Texans organization to nothing, he was once the New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2011 season.

Anthony Calcagni @AnthonyCalcagni @ShannonSharpe he is telling him what he did wrong cause underwood asks him and then O'Brien says something to Brady and Brady yells at Obrien @ShannonSharpe he is telling him what he did wrong cause underwood asks him and then O'Brien says something to Brady and Brady yells at Obrien

Naturally, that job would entail understanding that Brady was who he was, but O'Brien seemed to forget that.

Tom Brady and Bill O'Brien scream at one another.

After an interception during the Patriots vs Redskins game, Brady was visibly upset on the sidelines, and the pair began to yell at one another. The screaming match lasted so long that head coach Bill Belichick had to step in and break the two up.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht