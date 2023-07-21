Aaron Rodgers’ $107,550,000 Jets contract decision still unresolved: Report

Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets dominated the headlines this offseason as he turned the chapter from the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons. The four-time NFL MVP seems happy in the Big Apple, but there's a lingering issue that still needs to be resolved.

The quarterback and his new team still have not worked out an amended contract, per a report from NBC Sports. New York took on Rodgers' remodified deal when the trade from Green Bay was completed.

Rodgers agreed to shift his $58.3 million option bonus to next year with the Packers, lessening the cap consequences of the trade to the Jets.

Joel Corry @corryjoel The New York Jets have one major piece of financial business left after Quinnen Williams' deal. Reworking Aaron Rodgers' contract. He's scheduled to make $1.215M in 2023 & $107.6M in 2024 where $58.3M is fully guaranteed.

This year, the outcome is his salary and cap number of $1.165 million. A large compensation package of $107.55 million for the 2024 season is due for Rodgers.

Overall, Aaron Rodgers is due to make $108.715 million over the next two years. A question for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is how much will be split between 2023 and 2024.

Also, what amount of the money will be moved into the 2025 cap year and beyond and would Rodgers take less than he’s projected to make? How the Jets restructure his deal could determine if he stays after this season or 2024.

Can the Jets make it to the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers in 2023?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

The last time the Jets made it to the playoffs was in the 2010 season, which happened to be when Rodgers won the Super Bowl. Since that 2010 season, New York has finished second in the AFC East just twice with nine losing seasons.

Their last Super Bowl appearance and win took place in 1969, 14 years before Rodgers was born.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@LRiddickESPN on the Jets pic.twitter.com/Bmo3KeZgWK "Win the Super Bowl or shut up."—@LRiddickESPN on the Jets

Rodgers and the Jets will have the sixth-most difficult schedule in the 2023 season. New York will host the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the runner-up in the Eagles this season.

They will open up their season against Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen and the Bills on "Monday Night Football" at home.

Can Rodgers led them back to the playoffs and even the Super Bowl? We'll see how things play out in 2023.

