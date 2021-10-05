Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger break multiple records in Week 4 battle

Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger are two of the most legendary quarterbacks playing in the game today. They went toe-to-toe on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the ailing Pittsburgh Steelers with a final score of 27-17.

Although the Steelers have fallen to a 1-3 record and the Packers have bounced back after a Week 1 dismantling, the game held more importance to both starting quarterbacks.

Both Rodgers and Roethlisberger broke records that were once held by perennial QB Dan Marino.

Which Roethlisberger and Rodgers record from Sunday is more impressive?

Ben Roethlisberger has been in the league since 2004. In his now 18th season in the NFL, Roethlisberger passed Dan Marino to become the 6th all-time passing leader.

Roethlisberger accomplished the feat on Sunday after he needed 213 yards to pass the Miami Dolphins great. Roethlisberger tallied 232 yards. He now sits at #6 with an overall yard count of 61,381. Marino has 61,361 yards.

Roethlisberger is sure to add even more yardage as the season goes on, though he may not play past the 2021 season, as the 39-year-old QB has seen his better days pass him by.

Aaron Rodgers is currently at 52,142 yards and #10 on the all-time passer list. Rodgers will have his work cut out for him if he is to attempt to pass Dan Marino and Roethlisberger.

Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, accomplished a feat that is just as impressive. Rodgers may not hold a candle to the passing yards that Roethlisberger and Marino share, but Rodgers has now officially tied Dan Marino for 6th place in the all-time passing touchdowns.

Rodgers and Marino both have 420 TD passes. A record that Rodgers will look to continue to smash this season. Having as many touchdown passes as Marino is a record that any QB would love to have, as he is seen as the NFL's greatest natural passer.

Roethlisberger sits behind both of them with an even 400 touchdown passes. Another record that he can be proud of, as he became only the 8th QB in history to achieve this number on Sunday. Should he retire after this season, he will likely remain in 8th place.

Roethlisberger has been stagnant the past few seasons, and his retirement might soon be looming, especially if the Steelers cannot dig themselves out of the offensive hole they are currently in to produce a winning record. Big Ben has nothing left to prove, and he will surely be a Hall of Fame inductee.

Rodgers, however, is set to hit the free agency market after the drama between Rodgers and the head brass of the Green Bay Packers that unfolded this offseason.

Many believe Rodgers could very well end up taking Roethlisberger's place as the starting QB in Pittsburgh. The Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team have also been linked to trades for Rodgers after the 2021 season wraps up.

Rodgers is also currently up in age, at 37 years old, but it would seem that he has a lot more left in the tank compared to Roethlisberger. Should Rodgers pull a Tom Brady and stay in the league until the age of 44, he should have no problem sitting in the top five for all QB related records.

