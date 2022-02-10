Aaron Rodgers drops a massive hint regarding his NFL future

The offseason guessing game of whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his way out of Green Bay may have become a tad clearer thanks to recent comments. The quarterback, who was rumored to be on the move last offseason, played this season with the Packers but has continued to dodge questions about his future.

While recently at the Phoenix Open, the 38 year-old gave fans a small hint at where his mindset may be. With fans yelling "come to Denver" at the three-time NFL MVP, his response was simple:

"We'll see."

The fact that he didn't deny the rumors that he was leaving Green Bay or that he was interested in relocating to Denver, has many fans realizing that a move may be a possibility for the quarterback that has only played for one team in 17 seasons.

Will the Denver Broncos trade for QB Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos

Would the Denver Broncos be able to pull off a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason? It wouldn't be shocking for Broncos executive John Elway and the front office to do so.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR At the Waste Management Phoenix open, fans yelled at Aaron Rodgers “COME TO DENVER!”



The Broncos were the landing spot for quarterback Peyton Manning after his long tenure with the Indianapolis Colts came to a close. Manning brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Denver by defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

The Green Bay Packers are about $40 million over the salary cap for the 2022 NFL Season, with the renegotiated contract, Rodgers would take up about $26 million of that cap space.

Moving on from him seems like a big answer to their financial woes. The Packers drafted Jordan Love in 2020 with the hope that he would soon replace the Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Love hasn't had much time on the field as a starter since being drafted, but the team does have an option.

DNVR Broncos @DNVR_Broncos



Fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open let Aaron Rodgers know they want him to be a Bronco COME TO DENVER, AARON!Fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open let Aaron Rodgers know they want him to be a Bronco COME TO DENVER, AARON!Fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open let Aaron Rodgers know they want him to be a Bronco 👏 👏 https://t.co/cuUEpXz08f

After the 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, the All-Pro quarterback was quoted as saying that he didn't want to stay with the Packers if they were going to rebuild.

Given the status of their financial issues, a rebuild is likely. This is perhaps a strong indication that the team may be inclined to trade him in order to get some sort of return for him.

Denver is a destination that he has said he would be interested in playing for and with a young team full of offensive weapons at his disposal, he could be happy playing there.

A trade for a quarterback of his caliber would also help the Denver Broncos remain competitive in the AFC West, a division littered with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

