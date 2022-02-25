“In looking out for yourselves, you cut up the legs of others” - Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate on QBs commitment to winning 

ESPN's Dianna Russini dropped major news Thursday after revealing Aaron Rodgers wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. Rodgers is coming off two consecutive MVP awards and is trying to secure one last big paycheck.

However, Packers receiver Davante Adams and others need new contracts. Rodgers is being viewed as selfish by many in the media.

It doesn't help that the Green Bay Packers are in salary cap turmoil.

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate, Greg Jennings, appeared on First Things First on Friday. He called his former quarterback a "very selfish guy" and blasted him for not taking care of his contract before this offseason. Jennings said,

“You understand what this would mean, and what this does to your personnel. You potentially will have to get rid of some guys. And so for me, this is a little like, wait, we could have done this last year, and figured out a way to tie up Davante this year. But now, all of a sudden, it's about the money. And I hate to go back, I hate to do this. But I go back to personal experiences. And when you have a personal experience, you try to move, move past, move beyond. Because people change, but some things never do. Aaron Rogers has been a very selfish guy like period."

Jennings further questioned Aaron Rodgers for taking money from the players he wants the Packers to re-sign to play with. Jennings also questioned Rodgers' priorities and whether he's more concerned with winning or making money. Jennings added,

"I get it, he’s at the end of his career. And so it's like, ‘Okay, I'm going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can't do that and want to win. Like how are you going to try to win? And I get it, guys gotta look out for themselves, but in looking out for yourselves, you cut up the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position? You cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. And so for me, this is contradictive to what he's saying he wants to do. He wants to win? Well, yeah, everybody wants to win. But what do you want to win? Do you want to win Super Bowls?”

Aaron Rodgers will have to compromise to return to the Packers

Currently, the Packers have negative $37 million in cap space. With superstar wide receiver Davante Adams due for an extension, the Packers are in a tough spot.

For Aaron Rodgers to have interest in returning, the Packers will have to find a way to retain Adams. It's hard to do when your quarterback wants almost a fourth of the entire team's salary cap.

The Packers will have to figure out if they can keep Adams shortly, as Rodgers' decision is likely to come soon, according to Russini.

Only Aaron Rodgers knows where his heart and mind are leaning at this time. But his desires contradict one another, and he'll have to realize he must sacrifice some money if he wants to return to the Packers and be in Super Bowl contention in 2022.

