Adrian Peterson landing spots: 5 teams that could use 2012 NFL MVP's services

Adrian Peterson is the last non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP Award, and the running back is a future Hall of Famer. Peterson has a better individual accolades cabinet than your favorite running back, and the Minnesota Vikings icon still has something left in the tank.

Peterson clarified that he's not retiring and plans to play in the 2023 season. It is a welcome surprise, as the seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't played in the NFL since his 2021 stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

So, without further ado, let's look at a handful of franchises that could use the versatile backfield threat in their offensive schemes for the 2023 NFL season.

Five Teams that could use Adrian Peterson Ahead of the 2023 NFL Season

Here are five top-notch landing spots for the 2012 NFL MVP ahead of the upcoming season.

1. New York Giants

The Giants have an elite running back in Saquon Barkley, but unfortunately, they are playing hardball with the Pro Bowler on a new long-term contract.

Matt Breida is behind Saquon, but he is more the future of the franchise than an immediate starter. That's why Adrian Peterson could be useful for the Giants amidst the uncertainty they have regarding their existing RBs. Furthermore, Peterson could serve as a locker room leader and vital veteran presence in their RB room.

2. Dallas Cowboys

With Ezekiel Elliott gone, the Cowboys have a banged-up Tony Pollard to rely on and some backup options on the depth chart. That could open the door for Texas native Peterson to contribute to the side in 2023.

If Peterson signs with the Cowboys, he will be a backup rather than a starter. A one-year veteran minimum deal would do the trick.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are a franchise deep in rebuild, and they need all the experience they can muster. It will make even more sense if they give Anthony Richardson a running back with a resume that would make Christian McCaffrey blush.

Jonathan Taylor is the Colts’ primary running back, but he is recovering from ankle surgery, and it's unclear when he'll be back. Zach Moss, Deon Jackson, and Evan Hull complete the running backs roster, but Taylor is more impressive than the lot in his heyday. Adrian Peterson might be out of his prime, but the Colts could use his services.

4. Houston Texans

Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead hold the top-two spots on the Texans' running back depth chart. The roster is decent, but must be improved if the Texans hope to make the postseason.

That's where Adrian Peterson comes in, as the chiseled veteran is adept at propelling teams. Furthermore, Peterson could serve as a calming presence on a super-inexperienced squad.

5. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks noticed Rashaad Penny's strong finish to 2021, and they have him on a one-year deal for his efforts. Penny is far from a reliable presence at this stage, and backup, Chris Carson, is a massive medical question mark.

Hence, don't be shocked if Adrian Peterson joins the mix ahead of the season, as there are only a few RBs in the NFL with a resume as stacked as his.

