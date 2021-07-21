Adrian Peterson vs. Frank Gore: Which NFL veteran RB will sign first?

Some would argue that Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson are two of the best running backs to ever play the game. While there are others who've done more than these two on the gridiron, in their prime, both Peterson and Gore were the best in the business.

It's July already and training camps will open later this week with the remainder of NFL teams reporting next week. Both Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson are still free agents, though.

With Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffering an Achilles injury mere days before the start of training camp, the question remains: will either Frank Gore or Adrian Peterson be signed by the Rams? If so, which one?

Alex Boone has much respect for @frankgore ✊ pic.twitter.com/UFwTiwHauN — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 14, 2021

Battle of the veteran running backs: Adrian Peterson or Frank Gore?

Frank Gore, now 38 years old, is the leading all-time rusher for the San Francisco 49ers. Gore was a standout at the University of Miami and was drafted in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

After ten seasons in San Francisco, Gore went on to play three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In the last three seasons, Gore has spent one season each with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

While some may say that it's time for Frank Gore to hang up his cleats, one thing can be said in his defense. At 37, he was the New York Jets' leading rusher last season. He played alongside other backs who were in their early 20s and he still managed to out-perform them.

47 days until Canes Football.



Future @ProFootballHOF RB Frank Gore had a stellar career at UM, including some legendary moments. @frankgore was electric during his freshman year and evolved into a great all around back, totaling over 2,000 yards for his career.#CanesCountdown pic.twitter.com/KdO1zJ8FLH — Canes Legacy (@CanesLegacy) July 19, 2021

As for Adrian Peterson, the seventh overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft rushed for 604 yards, seven touchdowns and 101 receiving yards with the Detroit Lions in 2020.

Adrian Peterson is a durable running back and even at 36 years old, he still has what it takes to carry the day-to-day workload of a leading running back. A three-time rushing leader in the NFL, Peterson can still provide some production, although, like Gore, it won't be at the same level that he once played, but it's still reliable.

There are some free agent RBs available for the #Rams..



Imagine if Adrian Peterson & Mathew Stafford take that DETROIT PAIN TRAIN right out to LA #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/8NQ8ul9xQR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 20, 2021

Gore or Peterson?

For a team that is in desperate need of a running back just days before camp starts or even after camp starts, Adrian Peterson may be the first running back off the board of the two.

He's slightly younger and doesn't have the same injury issues as Frank Gore, who has been plagued with niggling issues the last few seasons.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha