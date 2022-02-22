“Just because he's suing the NFL doesn't mean he can't work” - Analyst applauds Brian Flores for taking Steelers coaching job 

Brian Flores is currently suing the NFL for alleged racism in its hiring practices. With the lawsuit still pending, he recently accepted a coaching job from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The news of this hire was a surprise given the circumstances the former Miami Dolphins head coach is currently in. Because of his lawsuit, it was fair to wonder if Flores would ever get another coaching job.

The reactions to the Steelers bringing Flores in has ranged across many spectrums. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland gave his take on the matter on Monday's episode of First Take.

McFarland believes Brian Flores rightfully got a chance to continue his coaching career. He believes Mike Tomlin bringing Flores in is a positive addition to the team. McFarland also said, just because he's suing the league, doesn't mean he shouldn't be allowed to coach.

“He still deserves the right to be able to work if teams shall have him," McFarland said. "So the fact that Mike Tomlin saw an opportunity to upgrade his staff with one of those better football minds, not special teams or defense, but one of the better football minds in the NFL that was just sitting on the sidelines. Because that's what every coach is trying to do. They're trying to give their players the best opportunity to succeed with the best tutelage they can. So yeah, he should have taken the job. Just because he's suing the NFL doesn't mean you can't work. It doesn't mean that you can't go out and do the things that you love."

McFarland continued by applauding Tomlin and the Rooney family for being willing to take Flores in knowing the PR that came with it. The fact that Tomlin and the Rooneys were willing to take him in shows why they're one of the classiest organizations in the league. McFarland said,

"Let's not forget what Brian Flores said in the lawsuit. He thinks that he was called to coach football. So if the good Lord has given you a call, and you have an opportunity to go coach, why not go out and coach? So I applaud Mike Tomlin and the Steelers and the Rooney family for, not only what they've done for Mike Tomlin over the last 15 years, but for the collaborative effort, along with Mike T, in hiring Brian Flores because they knew the moment they announced that, it was going to be scrutinized and people are going to pick it apart. So applause to everyone in Pittsburgh, and congratulations to Brian Flores.”

Brian Flores is a game-changing hire for the Steelers

Mike Tomlin and Brian Flores

Regardless of his lawsuit, which will continue despite his new position, Flores is a tremendous hire for the Steelers. The Steelers defense was arguably the NFL's best two seasons ago but regressed to a borderline top ten unit in 2021.

The Steelers have hired Teryl Austin as their new defensive coordinator and will likely undergo some roster turnovers in the offseason.

Bringing in Flores will bring a new set of eyes on the team and potentially convince the team to be more flexible in its game-planning. As Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Monday, Flores is a good, solid coach who will be a reason the Steelers win some of their games.

Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh #NFL Kevin Colbert on if the Steelers made a statement by hiring Brian Flores: “I think it says that we hired a very good, quality defensive coach that can maybe help us win games. Beyond that there is nothing much more to say.” #Steelers Kevin Colbert on if the Steelers made a statement by hiring Brian Flores: “I think it says that we hired a very good, quality defensive coach that can maybe help us win games. Beyond that there is nothing much more to say.” #Steelers #NFL

Although Flores is overqualified for his current position, it's refreshing to see him land on his feet, rather than be left out of the league. Flores' lawsuit will continue as he attempts to create the change the NFL has sorely lacked.

For the foreseeable future, Flores will be a man who wears many hats, especially while he gets acclimated to his new coaching position and moves forward with his civil case.

