Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Full list of Falcons selections

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2023 NFL Draft looking to improve their defense and add a piece offensively. General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith had to come away with some improvements to their roster to compete in the NFC South.

Atlanta Falcons draft picks by round

For the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons had seven picks to choose their players from:

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 38

Round 3, Pick 75

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 7, Pick 224

Round 7, Pick 225

The Falcons have not had a winning season since 2016 and finished tied for second in the NFC South with a 7-10 record last season. Fans hope that Smith can lead the franchise to a winning record and return to the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Round 1

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank

8th pick - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

This pick came as a surprise to some as there were some great defensive prospects on the board. However, Smith made it clear that he wants to run the football even more than he did in 2022.

Bijan Robinson gives this Falcons offense another stud in the backfield with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Bijan Robinson is the best player in the Draft Bijan Robinson is the best player in the Draft https://t.co/hs3A1YTygU

Robinson was the top running back in this draft class and could be an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate this upcoming season. The Longhorns star could see some significant carries in his rookie season.

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Round 2

38th pick - Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

The Falcons traded up to pick Matthew Bergeron in the second round to add some bulk to the offensive line. Bergeron helped open up gaps for running back Sean Tucker in 2022, who rushed for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

He fits the identity of what Smith and the offense want to do given his 6'5", 318-pound frame. It also doesn't hurt to add some protection for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Round 3

75th pick - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

Atlanta has struggled to get to the quarterback over the last several seasons and Zach Harrison could be the answer. Harrison had 11 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in his four seasons with Ohio State.

There's some work to be done here by new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. If Harrison can show some progression, this might be one of the steals of the draft.

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Round 4

113th pick - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Terry Fontenot drafted a potential starter alongside AJ Terrell in Clark Phillips III. Phillips III was a Consensus All-American at Utah, leading the Pac-12 in interceptions with six.

Those six interceptions were also the third-most in college football in 2022. The pairing of Terrell and Phillips III could be something to watch in the 2023 season.

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Round 7

224th pick - DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

225th pick - Jovaughn Gwyn, G, South Carolina

DeMarcco Hellams led the Crimson Tide in tackles with 108 tackles and could be an asset on special teams. Hellams gives the Falcons depth to the safety position that added Jessie Bates III this offseason.

Jovaughn Gwyn brings experience to the guard position, starting 13 games as a senior with the Gamecocks last season.

