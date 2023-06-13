Baby Gronk's dad's beef vs NFL media: Why viral sensation's father is being buried on social media

Baby Gronk and his popularity have taken a sharp rise as of late on social media as his father has tried to promote him. Jake San Miguel, the father of the 10-year-old football phenom, has faced backlash due to his interaction with NFL media.

San Miguel has direct messaged nearly all of those in the media and some have posted those exchanges.

Former NFL player and podcaster Will Compton criticized San Miguel for the treatment of his son. On an episode of the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Compton didn't hold his feelings about the dad:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is for Baby Gronk's father: You're not coming on bussin with the boys. I personally disagree with what you're doing. What I think is: you're exploiting your son for social clout, status, fame, money and to fill a void you couldn't fill."

The father took to Twitter to respond to Compton's comments, noting that Compton doesn't understand his or his son's lives.

San Miguel also got some heat from Pat McAfee on his show, noting that he isn't a fan of how he's promoting his son:

“We can’t see through the glass or anything like that. But we can say that what is apparently happening is seemingly on a path to “What the f**k’s wrong here..”

The dad took to Instagram to call out the former NFL punter following his comments. The dad is seeking to explain his side on the "Pat McAfee Show."

San Miguel's response to McAfee's comments.Credit: @maddensanmiguel (IG)

There hasn't been an official response from either the former NFL punter or the show about booking the dad.

How big is Baby Gronk on social media?

The phenom with LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne. Credit: @maddensanmiguel (IG)

Madden San Miguel, aka Baby Gronk, has over 320K followers on Instagram and that number is growing. He has interacted with other social media stars, including Olivia Dunne and Jenna Bandy.

Baby Gronk with Jenna Bandy. Credit: @maddensanmiguel (IG)

On the football field, he plays both running back and safety, and many top college football programs are heavily recruiting him. Schools like LSU, Missouri, and Memphis are just some in the market to snag him. However, he cannot sign with any school until he's in the seventh grade.

Poll : 0 votes